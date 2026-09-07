Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie addressed a pointed question about his Christian faith

The actor, known for his deep ties to Igbo tradition, was asked why he chose Jesus over traditional deities such as Amadioha

Pete Edochie offered a striking response that compared the abilities of Jesus to those of other gods

Nollywood icon Pete Edochie has sparked conversation online after speaking candidly about why he chooses to believe in Jesus Christ over traditional African deities, during an appearance on the podcast Curiosity Made Me Ask, hosted by content creator IsbaeU.

The veteran actor, widely celebrated for his portrayal of Igbo cultural values both on and off screen, was pressed on what many viewers found to be a fascinating contradiction: how can a man so deeply rooted in tradition place his faith in Jesus rather than the gods of his own heritage?

Pete Edochie shares the reason behind his belief in Jesus Christ despite ties with tradition. Credit: petedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie on Jesus Versus Other gods

The interviewer asked directly why Edochie did not hold the same reverence for deities such as Amadioha and other traditional gods as he does for Jesus Christ. Rather than deflecting the question, the actor embraced it head-on.

He acknowledged the existence of traditional gods but was clear about where his personal faith lies. His reasoning, delivered with characteristic composure and a touch of wit, centred on what he sees as a fundamental difference between Jesus and any other deity.

"Amadiora, I don't think he can walk on water," IsbeaU said. Responding, Edochie said. "So, why should I believe one that can't walk on water and leave one that can walk on water?"

Pete Edochie is one of Nigeria's most decorated actors, best known internationally for his role as Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart. His public identity has long been intertwined with Igbo cultural pride, making his straightforward declaration of Christian faith all the more striking to many who watched the clip.

Pete Edochie shares why he does not believe in other gods despite recognising them. Credit: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

His answer did not come across as a rejection of tradition, but rather as a personal, reasoned choice rooted in his own assessment of what he believes each figure represents.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Pete Edochie shared why the late Obafemi Awolowo was his best politician.

Watch Pete Edochie explain his belief in Jesus during the podcast:

Pete Edochie shares how Alex Ekubo celebrated him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie shared an emotional video in honour of the late actor Alexx Ekubo following his funeral. In the tribute, Edochie recalled three memorable occasions when he met Alexx and spoke warmly about the kind gestures the younger actor showed him.

The heartfelt tribute moved fans, who praised Pete Edochie for his touching words and the bond he shared with Alexx.

Source: Legit.ng