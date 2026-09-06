Manchester United submitted their official 25-man Premier League squad for the 2026/27 season without Kobbie Mainoo on the list

Lenny Yoro was also absent from the registered squad, raising questions among supporters about both players' status this season

Premier League rules on Under-21 players are at the centre of why the two midfielders do not appear on the main roster

Manchester United have submitted their official 25-man Premier League squad for the 2026/27 season, with Kobbie Mainoo nowhere to be found on the registered list, but fans have no reason for alarm.

The absence comes down to Premier League registration rules rather than any falling out or injury concern.

Manchester United have submitted their official Premier League squad for the 2026/27 season, but Kobbie Mainoo is a glaring omission. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, because Mainoo was born after the start of 2005, he is classified as an Under-21 player for the current campaign.

Players in that age bracket do not need to be included in a club's senior 25-man submission and remain automatically eligible to feature in the top flight at any point during the season.

Leny Yoro, who turns 21 in November, falls under the same rule and is also missing from the registered list.

Neither omission affects their ability to play.

How Man United built their 25-man list

Premier League regulations cap senior squads at 25 players, with a further restriction allowing no more than 17 players who do not qualify as homegrown.

A player meets the homegrown criteria if they were registered with a club in England or Wales for at least three full seasons before the age of 21, Tuko Sports reports.

Man United named eight homegrown players in their squad, among them Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Mason Mount, alongside 15 non-homegrown players to fill Michael Carrick's senior roster.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Karl Darlow, Tom Heaton, Senne Lammens, Dermot Mee

Defenders: Patrick Dorgu, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Carlos Baleba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Manuel Ugarte

Forwards: Amad Diallo, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee

Man United young players to watch

Beyond Mainoo and Yoro, a number of other Under-21 players are available for selection this season.

Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fletcher, Shea Lacey, Harry Amass, and summer signing Tynan Thompson all qualify under the same age-bracket rule.

Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon and recent arrival Cristian Orozco are among the highly rated youngsters supporters will be hoping to see given opportunities in the first team.

In a notable footnote, Kai Rooney, son of Old Trafford legend Wayne Rooney, has entered his first year as a scholar, making him an Under-21 player for the first time.

Manager Michael Carrick's own son, Jacey, has also joined the academy programme at the same stage.

Mysterious cat predicts Man United clash

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Man United's opening match of the 2026/27 Premier League season against newly promoted Hull City, including squad updates and a prediction from the enigmatic Nimbus Pronos.

As both teams prepare for this exciting clash, the pressure mounts on Hull City to prove their mettle against a club determined to showcase their title ambitions right from the start.

Source: Legit.ng