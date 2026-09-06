The US Department of State published the official list of countries whose nationals were not eligible to enter the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme

The Green Card lottery drew over 20 million qualified entries during its 37-day application window

The DV-2026 programme makes up to approximately 51,850 permanent resident visas available for fiscal year 2026, running until September 30, 2026

The US Department of State released the official breakdown of selectees for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme, confirming that nationals of 19 countries were barred from participating in the Green Card lottery entirely.

The Kentucky Consular Center in Williamsburg, Kentucky, managed the selection process, registering approximately 129,516 prospective applicants, including selectees and their accompanying spouses and children.

List of countries barred from getting diversity visa in 2026. Kevin Dietsch/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Entries were drawn at random from a pool of 20,822,624 qualified submissions received during the 37-day application window, which ran from 2 October 2024 to 7 November 2024.

Countries Barred From DV-2026

According to the Department of State, the following 19 countries were ineligible to participate in the DV-2026 programme:

1. Bangladesh

2. Brazil

3. Canada

4. China (including Hong Kong SAR)

5. Colombia

6. Cuba

7. Dominican Republic

8. El Salvador

9. Haiti

10. Honduras

11. India

12. Jamaica

13. Mexico

14. Nigeria

15. Pakistan

16. Philippines

17. South Korea

18. Venezuela

19. Vietnam

The programme targets nations with historically low rates of immigration to the United States, which is why countries that already send large numbers of immigrants annually are excluded from participating.

How the DV-2026 Programme Works

Up to 55,000 diversity visas are allocated annually under section 203(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

However, deductions under the Nicaraguan and Central American Relief Act (NACARA) and the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024 reduced the DV-2026 limit to approximately 51,850 visas for fiscal year 2026, which covers the period from 1 October 2025 to 30 September 2026.

Visas are distributed across six geographic regions, with a cap ensuring no single country receives more than seven per cent of the total allocation.

To qualify, applicants must hold a high school education or its equivalent, or at least two years of work experience within the past five years in an occupation requiring two years of training.

Selectees already present in the United States with legal status may apply to adjust their status through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Those selected must complete all required steps before 30 September 2026, after which their DV-2026 registration carries no further benefit.

The Department of State noted that dates for the DV-2027 registration period will be announced in the coming months.

List of African countries selected for US Green Card lottery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US State Department registered about 129,516 prospective applicants for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme from across the world.

African countries featured prominently on the DV-2026 list, with Egypt, Algeria, Sudan and Kenya among those recording the highest number of selectees.

Source: Legit.ng