Tanzania Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi announced the death of Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Hafidh died on Monday morning, September 7, at Mlimani Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar while receiving treatment for a heart condition

Legit.ng gathered that burial arrangements for the late Hafidh Ameir Hassan are already underway in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Dodoma, Tanzania - Tanzania is mourning the passing of Hafidh Ameir Hassan, the husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who died on Monday morning, September 7, 2026, while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Zanzibar.

As reported by Capital FM Kenya, Vice President of Tanzania Deogratius Ndejembi broke the news publicly, confirming that Hafidh passed away at approximately 8:00 am at Mlimani Mzena Memorial Hospital. Hafidh had been receiving treatment for a heart condition before his death.

Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, dies at 76. Photo credit: @ayubu_madenge

Source: Twitter

The BBC also reported the development in Tanzania.

Ndejembi said in his announcement.

"It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of Honorable Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan."

The Vice President extended his sympathies to the country's leader and those close to her family during this period of grief.

Ndejembi added:

"I offer my deepest condolences to Her Excellency the President, the family, relatives, friends, and all Tanzanians during this time of mourning."

Burial plans for Hafidh Ameir Hassan

Ndejembi stated that preparations for the burial are already in progress.

According to the Vice President, Hafidh will be laid to rest in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar.

Kagame mourns Hafidh Ameir Hassan

Meanwhile, Rwandan President Paul Kagame has expressed condolences to Tanzanian President Samia following the death of her husband, Hafidh.

Kagame described President Samia as his “sister” while extending his sympathies to her family and the people of Tanzania over the loss.

In a condolence message, Kagame said the Rwandan government and people stood in solidarity with President Samia and Tanzanians as they mourned Hafidh and honoured his life and legacy.

“My sincere condolences to my sister, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, her family, and the people of Tanzania on the passing of H.E. Hafidh Ameir Hassan,” Kagame said.

“The Government and people of Rwanda stand in solidarity with President Samia Suluhu Hassan and our brothers and sisters in Tanzania as they honour the life and legacy of H.E. Hafidh Ameir Hassan,” he added.

Hafidh’s death has prompted condolences from leaders and public figures as Tanzania mourns the loss.

Read Kagame's X post on Hafidh’s death below:

Watch an X video on Tanzania’s First Gentleman's death below:

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Source: Legit.ng