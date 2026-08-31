The US released an updated deportation list naming 427 people from 16 West African countries, complete with mugshots and criminal records

Nigeria has the highest number of people on the list with 134, followed by Liberia with 111 and Ghana with 44

Crimes listed against those named range from money laundering to robbery, drug possession, and identity theft

The United States government has published an updated list of 427 people from West Africa slated for deportation, releasing their names, photographs, and the criminal charges linked to each individual.

Nigeria accounts for the largest share of those named, with 134 people on the list. Liberia follows with 111, and Ghana comes third with 44.

U.S. government releases updated deportation list naming 427 West Africans with linked criminal charges. Photo credit: AndrewHanick/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Other countries represented include Cape Verde with 26, Senegal with 22, Mauritania with 12, Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia with 15 each, Burkina Faso and Niger with 10 each, Togo with 7, Sierra Leone with 9, Guinea with 6, Mali with 5, Guinea-Bissau with 1, and Benin with 1.

See the full names and photos here.

Crimes cited on the deportation list

The offences recorded against those named span a wide range of criminal conduct. Among those listed from Togo, Mawuli Missiadan was arrested in Buckeye, Arizona, on charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and probation violation.

Koffi Bassowou was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, for offences against a child, while Komlanvi Edoh faces a sexual assault charge out of Houston, Texas. Abraham Ahiagbedey is linked to armed street robbery in Orlando, Florida, and Abdoul Agbere faces fraud and embezzlement charges from an arrest in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Among those named from Guinea, Abdoulaye Thiam was arrested in Washington, D.C., on charges of larceny, credit card fraud, identity theft, and forgery. Mamady Conde faces wire fraud and money laundering charges from El Paso, Texas, while Abdourahamane Barry is accused of fraud and counterfeiting following an arrest in New York.

Ghanaians named in the list

Several Ghanaians appear on the deportation list with varying charges. Success Bounte, arrested in Newark, New Jersey, faces charges of identity theft, robbery, burglary, and credit card fraud, and is noted to have a gang affiliation with the West Side Rolling 60s.

Charles Amofa was arrested in Hagerstown, Maryland, on charges of offences and kidnapping. Kofi Osei, arrested in Hopewell, Virginia, faces wire fraud, false statement fraud, and money laundering charges. Daniel Jackson-Caternor was arrested in Baltimore, Maryland, on drug-related charges.

Others from Ghana include George Hayford, arrested in Orlando on fraud charges; Eric Amoah, arrested in Dumfries, Virginia, for immigration document fraud and money laundering; and Gifty Kusi, arrested in Westerville, Ohio, also on fraud charges.

The list also includes individuals from Gabon, with Patrick Ndong Bike, Ibrahim Bocoum, and Salif Ndama Traore all facing money laundering charges from arrests in Houston, Bastrop, and Newark respectively.

9 immigrant categories considered safe from deportation

Legit.ng earlier reported that despite the sweeping immigration enforcement measures under President Donald Trump's administration, United States law still formally recognises at least nine categories of immigrants as legal residents who should not be subject to deportation.

The categories range from naturalised citizens and green card holders to people awaiting asylum decisions and survivors of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng