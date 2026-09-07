Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Galatasaray Coach Identifies Victor Osimhen’s Replacement After Striker’s Injury
Football

Galatasaray Coach Identifies Victor Osimhen’s Replacement After Striker’s Injury

by  Elijah Odetokun
2 min read
  • Victor Osimhen picked up a groin injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 derby win over Istanbul Basaksehir on the weekend
  • Galatasaray confirmed the striker suffered bleeding in the groin muscle but gave no timeline for his return
  • Turkish media reports suggest Osimhen faces about three weeks out, threatening his place in the UEFA Champions League fixture

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Victor Osimhen faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up a groin injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Istanbul derby.

The Nigerian striker had given the Turkish champions the lead in the 16th minute before he was forced off the pitch in visible discomfort shortly after, cutting what had been a promising evening short.

Baris Alper Yilmaz, Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray, Okan Buruk, Turkiye.
Okan Buruk identifies Baris Alper Yilmaz as Victor Osimhen's replacement. Photo by Arife Karakum.
Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray issued a medical update confirming that Osimhen sustained a groin injury involving bleeding in the groin muscle. The club did not indicate when the striker would be fit to return to action.

Read also

AFCON 2027 qualifiers: More setbacks for Eric Chelle as Onuachu joins Osimhen on injury list

Reports in the Turkish media claimed that the forward is expected to be sidelined for roughly three weeks. That timeframe would rule him out of several fixtures, with the most significant being Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

Buruk weighs up Osimhen’s replacement

With Osimhen unavailable, head coach Okan Buruk is looking at alternatives up front. According to Fanatik, Buruk is considering deploying winger Baris Alper Yilmaz as a striker, a role the Turkish international has filled before and is comfortable with.

The injury is a significant blow for Galatasaray, who had been counting on Osimhen's form in front of goal as they compete on both the domestic and European fronts this season.

Onuachu joins Osimhen on injury list

Legit.ng previously reported that Paul Onuachu joined Osimhen on the injury list for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Eric Chelle could be without two of his recognised strikers after both suffered injuries during matchday four of the Turkish Super League.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Victor Osimhen
Hot:
Beautiful quotes Multichoice Frsc Mobile number Unsent project alternatives