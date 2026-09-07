Victor Osimhen picked up a groin injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 derby win over Istanbul Basaksehir on the weekend

Galatasaray confirmed the striker suffered bleeding in the groin muscle but gave no timeline for his return

Turkish media reports suggest Osimhen faces about three weeks out, threatening his place in the UEFA Champions League fixture

Victor Osimhen faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up a groin injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Istanbul derby.

The Nigerian striker had given the Turkish champions the lead in the 16th minute before he was forced off the pitch in visible discomfort shortly after, cutting what had been a promising evening short.

Okan Buruk identifies Baris Alper Yilmaz as Victor Osimhen's replacement. Photo by Arife Karakum.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray issued a medical update confirming that Osimhen sustained a groin injury involving bleeding in the groin muscle. The club did not indicate when the striker would be fit to return to action.

Reports in the Turkish media claimed that the forward is expected to be sidelined for roughly three weeks. That timeframe would rule him out of several fixtures, with the most significant being Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon.

Buruk weighs up Osimhen’s replacement

With Osimhen unavailable, head coach Okan Buruk is looking at alternatives up front. According to Fanatik, Buruk is considering deploying winger Baris Alper Yilmaz as a striker, a role the Turkish international has filled before and is comfortable with.

The injury is a significant blow for Galatasaray, who had been counting on Osimhen's form in front of goal as they compete on both the domestic and European fronts this season.

Onuachu joins Osimhen on injury list

Legit.ng previously reported that Paul Onuachu joined Osimhen on the injury list for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Eric Chelle could be without two of his recognised strikers after both suffered injuries during matchday four of the Turkish Super League.

Source: Legit.ng