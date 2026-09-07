Chief Ogbuehi Vincent Obi and Mrs Veronica Obi opened up about their son Evangelist Ebuka Obi's unusual signs from birth in a documentary-style video

His mother revealed she placed the twin babies on a seven-day fast and recalled how he began seeing visions and predicting deaths as young as 8

His father, while proud of his son's calling, made a heartfelt plea about one very personal matter he wants Ebuka to address

The parents of popular evangelist Ebuka Obi have broken their silence on the spiritual journey that shaped one of Nigeria's most talked-about prophets, and the testimony they shared is unlike anything his followers may have expected.

In a documentary-style video published by the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach media team, Chief Ogbuehi Vincent Anozie Obi and his wife, Nneoma Nwere Ugwu Veronica Obi, sat down to recount decades of unusual encounters with their son, speaking from Lagos against an ornate gold-and-white backdrop in what felt like a deeply personal confessional.

Evang Ebuka Obi’s parents share emotional account of his spiritual calling. Credit: @zpmomlagos

Source: Instagram

Born Different: Ebuka Obi's mum's Account

Veronica recalled that signs began even before Ebuka was born. A prophecy had told her she was carrying twins, and that one would walk in God's service.

When Ebuka arrived, he came with no hair on his head, and within two weeks, both twins developed striking physical conditions that she described as confirmation of something greater at work.

She even placed the newborns on a partial fast from 6 am to noon for seven days, leaving them to cry without feeding them until after midday.

As Ebuka grew, Veronica said he began announcing deaths in the neighbourhood as early as age eight, a habit she initially tried to silence out of fear of what people would say if his predictions did not come true.

She also recounted how he would sneak off to attend crusades in nearby towns while still a primary school pupil, slipping past his parents and returning late into the night.

When he came home after curfew, she would pass his food through the window to avoid a confrontation with his father.

At school, teachers reportedly told her that her son spent every break period perched in the branches of a cashew tree reading his Bible rather than playing with other children.

Older students bullied him for arriving late, having stopped at morning Mass before school each day.

She also noted that anyone who physically disciplined him would inexplicably fall to the ground.

Evang Ebuka Obi’s parents finally tell their side of the story about his gift. Credit: @zpmomlagos

Source: Facebook

A Father's Pride and One Lingering Plea

Chief Vincent Obi said he faced little conflict accepting his son's calling, describing himself as content with how Ebuka has grown in ministry. He noted that once it became clear that no amount of parental redirection would change the young man's path, he stepped back and "left him to God."

However, Chief Obi did not hold back on one personal concern. Since Ebuka is not a Catholic priest bound by a vow of celibacy, his father urged him plainly to find a wife and have children, saying:

"He should get us a wife of his choice who will now beget children. That's all."

He closed with a note of reassurance to his son's followers, adding that Ebuka's work "is just coming. It has not ended."

Watch the parents' testimony about Evang Ebuka Obi:

Evang. Ebuka Obi praises Regina Daniels

Legit.ng reported that Evang. Ebuka Obi applauded actress Regina Daniels for her unexpected act of kindness.

The preacher shared that the movie star visited the Psychiatric Hospital in Anambra State, owned by his church, Zion Ministry.

According to Ebuka, the mum of two assisted some of his hospital staff in capturing mentally challenged individuals on the roadside.

Source: Legit.ng