Nollywood actor Stanley Ontop publicly called out Regina Daniels on September 6, 2026, over her reported return to Ned Nwoko's house

Stanley revealed he nearly faced arrest at Maitama police station for posting a video of Regina allegedly being harassed at the senator's home

Regina's sister Destiny insisted the visit was to see her two sons, but Stanley said he did not believe the explanation

Nollywood actor and activist Stanley Ajemba, better known as Stanley Ontop, has publicly called out actress Regina Daniels after a video of her at Senator Ned Nwoko's residence circulated online, reigniting speculation that the estranged couple had reconciled.

The footage surfaced on September 5, 2026, roughly a year after Regina's separation from the Delta state senator amid allegations of maltreatment and domestic abuse.

Stanley Ontop reacts to Regina Daniels’ alleged reconciliation with Ned Nwoko amid renewed relationship rumours. Photo: stanleyontop_blog/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Many Nigerians who had rallied behind her during that period reacted with visible frustration when the clip went viral.

Regina's sister, Destiny, moved swiftly to douse the speculation, stating that her sister had only visited the home to spend time with her two sons, who currently live with their father. Destiny described the trip as a routine parental visit and nothing more.

Stanley Ontop speaks out

A day later, on September 6, Stanley Ontop took to his Instagram page to address the situation directly, revealing in a series of videos just how deeply the development had affected him.

The actor was among the first to release footage of Regina allegedly being harassed at the senator's property, a move that he says nearly cost him his freedom.

"I almost went to prison because of this case. I was the one that posted the video of where they were harassing Regina at Ned's house. I was almost arrested because they were looking for me to be arrested," he said.

Stanley disclosed that several activists he had brought into the matter to support Regina were now venting their frustration at him, holding him responsible for drawing them into a dispute that appeared to have quietly ended without their knowledge.

"All the activists I brought into this matter to support Regina are angry with me now because I gave them my words that she's not going back to that house. Now every one of them has been calling me on the phone saying Ontop see what you brought me into," he said.

The actor questioned why neither Regina Daniels nor her family informed him of the visit beforehand, particularly given his close friendship with her brother, Sammy West.

He said he could not bring himself to accept the explanation that the trip was purely to see her children.

Stanley Ontop weighs in on Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko amid alleged reconciliation reports. Photo: stanleyontop_blog/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Stanley Ontop never to intervene in marital disputes again

He ended his statement by distancing himself from the reconciliation, stressing that he had no prior knowledge of the visit and did not endorse it.

He also vowed that he would never again involve himself in anyone's marital dispute.

"You didn't go there to see your children. You don settle with Ned. Me and you know say you didn't go there to see your children, you don settle with Ned. There's nothing you will tell me that I will believe. This is nonsense," Stanley said.

The development comes nine months after Ned Nwoko publicly declared that he would never take Regina back as his wife.

Watch Stanley Ontop's videos about Regina Daniels below:

Prophecy for Regina Daniels surfaces amid disappearance from social media

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels became the subject of a viral prophecy shared on Instagram by Prophet Samuel King Ministries.

The cleric claimed that people around Regina could not be fully trusted and alleged that her phones had been monitored while private investigators gathered information that could be used to blackmail her.

He urged the actress to protect her children and be cautious about her personal life while pointing to opportunities in America and Hollywood.

Source: Legit.ng