FBI Releases Names and Photos of Most Wanted Nigerian Fraudsters

The FBI published names and photos of four Nigerian nationals wanted for an alleged Business Email Compromise scheme targeting over 70 US businesses

The four suspects, believed to be living in Nigeria, face charges including Wire Fraud, Identity Theft, and Access Device Fraud filed in a Nebraska federal court

One of the suspects allegedly ran romance scams targeting elderly victims, using their bank accounts to funnel stolen funds to co-conspirators

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has publicly named four Nigerian nationals as wanted suspects in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud operation that caused losses exceeding $6,000,000 to more than 70 American businesses.

The four men are:

FBI names four Nigerian nationals wanted in a $6M Business Email Compromise fraud targeting U.S. businesses. Photo credit: FBI

Source: Getty Images

Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh Felix Osilama Okpoh Nnamdi Orson Benson Micheal Olorunyomi

They are all believed to be currently living in Nigeria. Federal warrants have been issued for the arrest of each of them following indictments handed down by the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, in Omaha.

How the fraud scheme worked

According to the FBI, Uzuh, born April 29, 1986, coordinated the scheme by sending spoofed emails to thousands of businesses across the United States, tricking them into authorising fraudulent wire transfers.

He allegedly worked alongside money launderers, romance scammers, and others embedded in BEC networks to move the proceeds through a web of individuals both inside and outside the US.

He was indicted on October 18, 2016, on charges of Wire Fraud and Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

Okpoh, born March 9, 1989, allegedly supplied hundreds of bank accounts used to receive the stolen funds. Accounts he provided reportedly received fraudulent transfers worth more than $1,000,000 from victim businesses. He was indicted on August 21, 2019, on a charge of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

Benson, born March 21, 1987, also faces a charge of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud in connection with the same scheme that targeted over 70 businesses.

Olorunyomi, born May 12, 1983, is accused of running romance fraud schemes that specifically targeted elderly and widowed victims, defrauding them of more than $1,000,000.

The FBI says the bank accounts belonging to his romance scam victims were also handed to other suspects for use in receiving funds from separate fraud operations.

He was indicted on November 13, 2019, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Identity Theft, and Access Device Fraud — the most extensive list of charges among the four suspects.

Federal warrants and outstanding arrests

Arrest warrants for Uzuh, Okpoh, Benson, and Olorunyomi were issued by the federal court on the day following each of their respective indictments, and all four remain at large.

The FBI listing of their names and photographs is part of the bureau's effort to publicise outstanding warrants and encourage tip-offs that could lead to their apprehension.

FBI hunts fugitive accused of bank fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, who remains wanted for Violation of Conditions of Release.

The agency made the appeal public via its official X account on 24 September.

Source: Legit.ng