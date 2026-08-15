5 People Shot at Virginia State University, One Critically Injured

A shooting outside a residence hall at Virginia State University left five people with gunshot wounds early on August 15

The incident involved multiple suspects and drew a heavy law enforcement response to the historically Black university's campus

Classes at VSU were scheduled to begin just two days after the shooting, raising concern among the student community

Five people were shot at Virginia State University (VSU) in the early hours of Friday, August 15, with one sustaining critical injuries, the university confirmed.

Campus officers responded to a report of a shooting outside one of the institution's residence halls at approximately 01:28 local time.

Virginia State University shooting leaves five people injured as police investigate multiple suspects. Photo credit: CRobertson/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

All five injured individuals were found with gunshot wounds and transported to nearby hospitals. Four of them were said to be in a stable condition, while the fifth was critically hurt.

According to BBC, it remained unclear in the immediate aftermath whether any suspects had been detained. Chesterfield County Police took charge of the investigation, working alongside other local law enforcement agencies and the university's campus police.

Campus lockdown lifted

A temporary lockdown was put in place across campus following the incident but was subsequently lifted. The university noted in an official statement that a "significant" law enforcement presence remained on site as investigations continued.

Multiple suspects were said to be involved in the shooting, though no further details about them were disclosed at the time.

VSU, which sits roughly 20 miles south of Richmond, the state capital of Virginia, has an enrolment of about 5,000 students. It is one of the United States' historically Black colleges and universities, institutions that were established to offer higher education to African Americans who were barred from attending most other colleges during the era of racial segregation.

The timing of the incident added to the alarm surrounding it. According to the university's website, the new academic term was due to begin on August 17, just two days after the shooting.

Critical injuries reported as four victims remain stable following Virginia State University attack. Photo credit: Wolterk/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Gunmen kill 85-year-old community leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gunmen have shot and killed Reuben Owie, an 85-year-old community secretary and leader of the Iyowa community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State. It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred at the community leader's home on Sunday evening, August 2, 2026.

Two unidentified armed men stormed Owie's residence at No. 2 Abu Street, Iguosa, off Okhunhun Road, Benin City, and opened fire on him.

Source: Legit.ng