India recorded the highest number of enforced removals from Canada in the first half of 2026, according to CBSA data

The Canada Border Services Agency carried out 10,607 enforced removals between January and June 2026, with India accounting for nearly one-third

Nigeria ranked ninth on the list with 205 removals, while the majority of all cases involved immigration non-compliance rather than criminal offences

India topped Canada's enforced removal figures for the first half of 2026, with 3,323 Indian nationals removed from the country between January 1 and June 30, according to data released by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The agency recorded 10,607 enforced removals in total during that six-month window, with Indian nationals making up nearly one in three of all cases. Mexico came second with 1,573 removals, followed by Haiti with 431 and the United States with 372.

India leads removals as CBSA reports 3,323 nationals deported in the first half of 2026. Photo credit: ElliSar/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Top 10 countries by enforced removals

The full top ten, as recorded in the CBSA's official immigration removal statistics, are as follows:

1. India – 3,323

2. Mexico – 1,573

3. Haiti – 431

4. United States – 372

5. Colombia – 354

6. Romania – 293

7. Bangladesh – 227

8. Pakistan – 207

9. Nigeria – 205

10. Chile – 190

Nigeria placed ninth on the list, with 205 of its citizens removed during the period.

Why were people removed?

According to Vanguard, the removal figures do not primarily reflect criminal deportations. The CBSA breaks down its data by the grounds on which individuals were found inadmissible, and immigration non-compliance among refugee claimants was the largest driver, accounting for 8,551 of the 10,607 removals.

A further 1,303 involved non-compliance among non-claimants. Criminality accounted for 624 removals, while misrepresentation, organised crime, and cessation made up the remainder.

Canadian immigration law recognises three categories of removal order. A departure order gives a person 30 days to leave the country after it takes effect; failure to comply within that window converts it automatically into a deportation order.

An exclusion order bars re-entry for one year in most cases, or five years where misrepresentation is involved. A deportation order carries a permanent bar on returning to Canada without written government authorisation.

Of the 10,607 removals recorded through June 30, deportation orders accounted for the largest share at 6,210, followed by 2,257 departure orders and 2,140 exclusion orders. The vast majority, 9,862 cases, were carried out without an escortt, while 542 required one.

The CBSA is legally obliged to act on all enforceable removal orders against foreign nationals found inadmissible under Canadian immigration law. The agency noted that its 2026 figures cover only the first six months of the year and do not reflect the full annual removal count.

Mexico ranks second in Canada’s enforced removal statistics, followed by Haiti and the United States. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Canada deports 97 Nigerians in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada has confirmed that 97 Nigerian citizens were deported in 2026, according to new figures released by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The announcement is part of a wider report showing the number of enforced removals across multiple countries during the year. The CBSA report highlights that a total of 5,260 foreign nationals were removed from Canada in 2026. Nigeria ranked among the countries affected, with 97 deportations.

Source: Legit.ng