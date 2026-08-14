The US government has published the eligibility requirements for a special category visa reserved for foreigners with extraordinary ability

The visa covers several fields, including science, education, business, athletics, and the arts, with different standards applying to each category

A separate visa also exists for support personnel who provide critical, non-general assistance to an O-1 visa holder

The United States government has published the eligibility requirements for the O-1 visa, a special nonimmigrant visa for foreign nationals who have demonstrated extraordinary ability or achievement in their field.

The O-1 visa is not a general work visa. It targets individuals who have risen to the very top of their profession and can prove it through sustained national or international acclaim.

The US gives out a special visa to foreigners who are intelligent. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Special visa categories and who qualifies

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the visa is split into two main tracks: O-1A and O-1B.

The O-1A covers individuals working in the fields of science, education, business, and athletics. To qualify, applicants must show they are among the small percentage at the top of their field, not simply experienced or skilled workers.

The O-1B applies to those in the arts and entertainment industries. For those working in the broader arts sector, the standard requires "distinction," meaning the applicant must be prominent, renowned, or leading in their discipline. For those specifically in film or television, the bar shifts to "extraordinary achievement," requiring that the individual be outstanding or notable in the motion picture or television industry.

USCIS notes that each category has its own evidentiary requirements, and applicants must provide documentation that meets the specific criteria for their track.

The O-2 visa for support personnel

Alongside the O-1, the US government also offers the O-2 visa for individuals who accompany and assist an O-1 visa holder. This category is not open to general support staff.

USCIS specifies that an O-2 applicant must provide assistance that forms an integral part of the O-1 holder's work and must possess critical skills that are not ordinary or easily replaceable.

Conditions to skip US interview for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the USCIS has published policy guidelines outlining when applicants for a Certificate of Citizenship can bypass the standard in-person interview requirement.

The policy applies to both individual applicants and US citizen parents filing on behalf of children under 18 years of age.

Source: Legit.ng