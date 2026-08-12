Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar opened applications for its 2027 fully funded scholarship covering Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD programmes

The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, airfare, meals, health insurance, and visa support for international students

The Professor Isa Pantami Foundation shared the opportunity as part of its push to connect Africans with global education options

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) in Qatar has opened applications for its 2027 fully funded scholarship, offering international students the chance to study at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels without bearing the cost of tuition or living expenses.

The scholarship is open to international applicants across all three study levels: Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD. The deadline to apply is February 1, 2027, giving prospective students several months to prepare their applications and review the specific requirements for their chosen programme.

HBKU Scholarship opens doors for international students to pursue Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD studies in Qatar with full funding. Photo credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the scholarship covers

Students awarded the HBKU scholarship will receive a comprehensive benefits package that includes full tuition fee coverage, on-campus accommodation, return airfare, daily meals, visa support, and health insurance. The combination of these benefits means recipients can focus entirely on their studies without carrying the financial burden typically associated with studying abroad.

Prospective applicants are advised to visit the official HBKU admissions portal to confirm the eligibility criteria for their chosen field of study, as requirements may differ between programmes and levels of study.

Applicaton here.

How the opportunity was shared

The Professor Isa Pantami Foundation (PIP Foundation) brought the scholarship to wider attention as part of its ongoing work to connect people across Africa with educational and empowerment opportunities abroad. The foundation regularly highlights international scholarship openings as a way of broadening access to global learning for African students.

HBKU is a research university located in Education City, Doha, Qatar. It was established to advance graduate education and research, and it operates several colleges and institutes spanning areas including science, technology, law, Islamic studies, and humanities.

Interested applicants should go directly to the official HBKU website to access the admissions portal, review all conditions tied to the scholarship, and begin the application process well ahead of the February 2027 deadline.

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Source: Legit.ng