The Vatican has issued a new decree redefining how Catholics should refer to Mary, the mother of Jesus

Pope Leo approved the clarification, which rejects the titles “co-redemptrix” and “mediatrix” as misleading

The Church reaffirmed that Mary’s role in salvation is real but remains clearly subordinate to Christ

The Vatican has issued a new decree, approved by Pope Leo, that redefines how Catholics should refer to Mary, the mother of Jesus, particularly in relation to her role in salvation.

The document, released on Tuesday, addressed long-standing theological debates surrounding the titles “co-redemptrix” and “mediatrix”, which have been popular among the faithful for centuries.

Pope Leo clarifies Mary’s subordinate role, stating “mediatrix” must not overshadow Christ’s exclusive mediation. Photo credit: Pope Leo/X

Source: Twitter

The decree stated that while Mary holds a revered place in Catholic tradition, her role in the divine plan of salvation remains subordinate to that of Christ.

It explained that referring to Mary as “co-redemptrix” is inappropriate, as it risks overshadowing the unique and complete redemptive work of Jesus.

“Given the necessity of explaining Mary’s subordinate role to Christ in the work of Redemption, it is always inappropriate to use the title ‘Co-redemptrix’ to define Mary’s cooperation,” the decree read.

The Vatican warned that such titles could lead to confusion and disrupt the balance of Christian teachings. It added that neither the Church nor Mary could replace or improve upon Christ’s redemptive mission.

Catholic Church revises Marian terminology, aligning doctrine with biblical teachings on salvation and mediation. Photo credit: GermaineShah/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Mary’s role as “Mediatrix” deemed subordinate

The decree also addressed the use of the title “mediatrix”, clarifying that while Mary did play a mediatory role by giving birth to Christ, her involvement was “in a clearly subordinate manner”.

It reaffirmed that the Bible presents Christ as the sole mediator between God and humanity.

This clarification echoed previous statements made by Pope Francis, who had publicly opposed the use of these titles on multiple occasions. In 2021, Francis had emphasised Christ’s exclusive role in salvation, saying:

“Christ is the Mediator, the bridge that we cross to turn to the Father. He is the only Redeemer: there are no co-redeemers with Christ. He is the Mediator par excellence.”

He had also remarked:

“He is the Mediator. Each prayer we raise to God is through Christ, with Christ and in Christ, and is fulfilled thanks to his intercession.”

At one point, Francis described the idea of calling Mary “co-redeemer” as “foolishness”.

Centuries of devotion reconsidered

For generations, Catholics have prayed to Mary using rosary beads, believing her divine motherhood elevated her spiritual status. However, the Vatican’s latest decree aims to realign such beliefs with core Christian doctrine, placing Christ firmly at the centre of redemption.

The document stressed that these positions were not new, but rather a reaffirmation of long-held theological principles.

By issuing this clarification, the Vatican seeks to guide the faithful toward a clearer understanding of Mary’s role in the story of salvation, one that honours her devotion without diminishing Christ’s singular place in Christian faith.

Source: Legit.ng