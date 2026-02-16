Starting a nursing career in Ireland offers Nigerian nurses a clear pathway to professional growth and international experience

With guidance from expert, the process of registration and relocation is structured into seven essential steps, from language proficiency to final registration

This guide ensures that overseas nurses are well-prepared to integrate into the Irish healthcare system and community successfully

Embarking on a nursing career in Ireland is described as both exciting and rewarding.

With the right preparation, nurses from Nigeria are able to navigate the registration and relocation process smoothly.

Nigerian nurses can relocate to Ireland through a clear seven-step process supported by expert guidelines. Photo credit: South_agency/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Supported by an expert Youtube video, seven essential steps outline how Nigerian nurses can achieve relocation as registration in Ireland.

Step 1: Language proficiency and documentation

Overseas nurses are required to demonstrate English language proficiency. The IELTS demands an overall score of 7.0, with at least 7.0 in listening, reading, and speaking, and 6.5 in writing. For the OET, a Grade B in three components and a C+ in one is accepted. However, nurses educated in English in countries such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, or EU nations where English is a co-official language may be exempt.

Step 2: Qualification recognition by NMBI

Applicants submit their nursing qualifications to the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI). The board compares overseas qualifications against Irish standards to determine eligibility.

Step 3: NMBI assessment and decision letter

Following assessment, NMBI issues a Decision Letter. This document outlines whether the applicant is fully eligible for registration or requires further measures, such as additional training or assessments.

Step 4: Securing employment in Ireland

Finding a job is a crucial step. There are several agencies that support nurses by arranging interviews, guiding them through job offers, and ensuring they secure suitable positions within the Irish healthcare system.

Step 5: Visa and travel arrangements

Once a job offer is secured, nurses apply for the necessary visa and work permits. This includes the Atypical Working Scheme (ATWS) where applicable. MMA guides applicants through the visa process, ensuring documents are correctly prepared and submitted.

Step 6: Arrival and adaptation period

Upon arrival, nurses may be required to complete either an adaptation period or an aptitude test, depending on NMBI’s assessment. The adaptation period involves supervised practice in an Irish healthcare facility, while the aptitude test assesses theoretical and clinical skills.

Step 7: Final registration and settling in

After completing all requirements, nurses receive their NMBI registration PIN, officially recognising them as registered nurses in Ireland.

With clear steps and professional support, relocating to Ireland as a nurse from Nigeria is an achievable goal. The process, though detailed, ensures that overseas nurses are well-prepared for a fulfilling career in the Irish healthcare sector.

Nurses achieve NMBI registration in Ireland after completing adaptation or aptitude tests. Photo credit: Sputh_agency/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Nurse who relocated to UK shares his achievement

Legit.ng earlier reported that a nurse in the diaspora has listed all he has achieved since moving to the UK in 2020. The nurse, @nrs_kethz, did a throwback to when he was in Nigeria and how things turned around for him abroad.

@nrs_kethz noted that he was tired and frustrated with the nursing profession in Nigeria and attached a picture to support his statement.

Some of his throwback pictures showed his iPad and bed, where he prepared for his examination ahead of his relocation.

Source: Legit.ng