European nationals can now apply for the UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which becomes mandatory from April 2, 2025, for short visits

The ETA costs £10 (set to increase to £16), is valid for two years, and allows stays of up to six months, with most applications processed within minutes

Transit passengers at Heathrow and Manchester are exempt, but those passing through airports like Gatwick and Stansted must apply, even for layovers

European nationals planning to visit the United Kingdom can now apply for a digital travel permit, known as the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), as part of the UK’s push to fully digitise its borders.

Starting Wednesday at 10:00 GMT, applications opened for short visits, with the permit set to become mandatory from April 2, 2025.

UK Announces New Mandatory Condition For Travelers, Commencement Date, Othaer Details Emerge

Source: Getty Images

“This is a major step towards modernising how we secure our borders and manage international travel. By digitising the immigration system, we are paving the way for a contactless UK border," Migration Minister Seema Malhotra said.

How does the ETA works ?

The ETA functions much like the ESTA system used by the United States. For a fee of £10 ($12.70) — expected to rise to £16 — approved applicants will be allowed to visit the UK for up to six months, with the pass valid for **two years.

Travelers can apply through a smartphone app or the official UK government website.

According to the UK Home Office, most applications are processed automatically within minutes.

The process involves submitting biographic and biometric data and answering background questions. Once approved, the ETA is digitally linked to the traveler’s passport.

Exemptions and Airport Impact

Passengers transiting airside through UK airports without officially entering the country — such as at Heathrow and Manchester — will be exempt from needing an ETA, following concerns about potential passenger drops from key airports.

However, travelers transiting through airports like Gatwick and Stansted, where border security checks are mandatory, will need to apply for an ETA even for layovers.

Heathrow, which handled nearly 84 million passengers in 2024, welcomed the exemption, as one-third of its traffic comes from EU countries.

The UK launched its ETA scheme in 2023, starting with travelers from Qatar and later extending to other Gulf countries. In January 2024, it expanded to over **50 countries, including Argentina, South Korea, and New Zealand.

According to the Home Office, nearly 1.1 million ETAs were issued by the end of 2024.

“Expanding ETA worldwide cements our commitment to enhance security through technology and innovation,” Malhotra added.

Meanwhile, Europe’s own version, known as ETIAS, for visa-exempt travelers entering 30 countries, has faced delays and is now expected no earlier than mid-2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng