Full List of International Days and Weeks as Recognized by the United Nations
Here is a list of international days and weeks as recognised by UN:
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
January
World Braille Day
(A/RES/73/161)
04 Jan
International Day of Education
(A/RES/73/25)
24 Jan
International Day of Clean Energy
(A/RES/77/327)
26 Jan
International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust
(A/RES/60/7)
27 Jan
International Day of Peaceful Coexistence
(A/RES/79/269)
28 Jan
February
World Interfaith Harmony Week, 1-7 February
(A/RES/65/5)
01 Feb
World Wetlands Day
(A/RES/75/317)
02 Feb
International Day of Human Fraternity
(A/RES/75/200)
04 Feb
International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Gen ital Mutilation
(A/RES/67/146)
06 Feb
International Day of the Arabian Leopard
(A/RES/77/295)
10 Feb
World Pulses Day [FAO]
(A/RES/73/251)
10 Feb
International Day of Women and Girls in Science
(A/RES/70/212)
11 Feb
International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism as and when Conducive to Terrorism
(A/RES/77/243)
12 Feb
World Radio Day
(A/RES/67/124)
13 Feb
Global Tourism Resilience Day
(A/RES/77/269)
17 Feb
World Day of Social Justice
(A/RES/62/10)
20 Feb
International Mother Language Day
(A/RES/56/262)
21 Feb
March
Zero Discrimination Day [UNAIDS]
01 Mar
World Seagrass Day
(A/RES/76/265)
01 Mar
World Wildlife Day
(A/RES/68/205)
03 Mar
International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness
(A/RES/77/51)
05 Mar
International Women's Day
08 Mar
International Day of Women Judges
(A/RES/75/274)
10 Mar
International Day to Combat Islamophobia
(A/RES/76/254)
15 Mar
International Day of Happiness
(A/RES/66/281)
20 Mar
French Language Day
20 Mar
World Day for Glaciers
(A/RES/77/158)
21 Mar
International Day of Forests [FAO]
(A/RES/67/200)
21 Mar
Week of Solidarity with the Peoples Struggling against Racism and Racial Discrimination, 21-27 March
(A/RES/34/24)
21 Mar
International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
(A/RES/2142 (XXI))
21 Mar
World Poetry Day [UNESCO]
(30 C/Resolution 29)
21 Mar
International Day of Nowruz
(A/RES/64/253)
21 Mar
World Down Syndrome Day
(A/RES/66/149)
21 Mar
World Water Day
(A/RES/47/193)
22 Mar
World Meteorological Day [WMO]
(WMO/EC-XII/Res.6)
23 Mar
World Tuberculosis Day [WHO]
24 Mar
International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims
(A/RES/65/196)
24 Mar
International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade
(A/RES/62/122)
25 Mar
International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members
(A/RES/49/59)
25 Mar
International Day of Zero Waste
(A/RES/77/161)
30 Mar
April
World Autism Awareness Day
(A/RES/62/139)
02 Apr
International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action
(A/RES/60/97)
04 Apr
International Day of Conscience
(A/RES/73/329)
05 Apr
International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
(A/RES/67/296)
06 Apr
International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda
(A/RES/58/234)
07 Apr
World Health Day [WHO]
(WHA/A.2/Res.35)
07 Apr
International Day of Human Space Flight
(A/RES/65/271)
12 Apr
World Chagas Disease Day [WHO]
14 Apr
Chinese Language Day
20 Apr
World Creativity and Innovation Day
(A/RES/71/284)
21 Apr
International Mother Earth Day
(A/RES/63/278)
22 Apr
International Girls in ICT Day [ITU]
24 Apr
World Book and Copyright Day [UNESCO]
(28 C/Resolution 3.18)
23 Apr
English Language Day
23 Apr
Spanish Language Day
23 Apr
World Immunization Week, 24-30 April [WHO]
24 Apr
International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace
(A/RES/73/127)
24 Apr
World Malaria Day [WHO]
25 Apr
International Delegate’s Day
(A/RES/73/286)
25 Apr
International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day
(A/RES/71/125)
26 Apr
World Intellectual Property Day [WIPO]
26 Apr
World Day for Safety and Health at Work
28 Apr
International Day in Memory of the Victims of Earthquakes
(A/RES/79/285)
29 Apr
International Jazz Day
(UNESCO 36 C/Resolution 39)
30 Apr
May
Vesak, the Day of the Full Moon
(A/RES/54/115)
01 May
World Tuna Day
(A/RES/71/124)
02 May
World Press Freedom Day
(UNESCO 26 C/Resolution 4.3)
03 May
World Portuguese Language Day [UNESCO]
(40 C/Resolution/75)
05 May
Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives During the Second World War
(A/RES/59/26)
08 May
World Migratory Bird Day [UNEP]
10 May
International Day of Argania
(A/RES/75/262)
10 May
International Day of Plant Health [FAO]
(A/RES/76/256)
12 May
International Day of Families
(A/RES/47/237)
15 May
International Day of Living Together in Peace
(A/RES/72/130)
16 May
International Day of Light [UNESCO]
(39 C/Resolution 16)
16 May
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day
(A/RES/60/252)
17 May
World Fair Play Day
(A/RES/78/310)
19 May
World Bee Day [FAO]
(A/RES/72/211)
20 May
International Tea Day [FAO]
(A/RES/74/241)
21 May
World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development
(A/RES/57/249)
21 May
International Day for Biological Diversity
(A/RES/55/201)
22 May
International Day to End Obstetric Fistula
(A/RES/67/147)
23 May
International Day of the Markhor
(A/RES/78/278)
24 May
World Football Day
(A/RES/78/281)
25 May
Week of Solidarity with the Peoples of Non-Self-Governing Territories, 25-31 May
(A/RES/54/91)
25 May
International Day of UN Peacekeepers
(A/RES/57/129)
29 May
International Day of Potato [FAO]
(A/RES/78/123)
30 May
World No-Tobacco Day [WHO]
(Resolution 42.19)
31 May
June
Global Day of Parents
(A/RES/66/292)
01 Jun
World Bicycle Day
(A/RES/72/272)
03 Jun
International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression
(A/RES/ES-7/8)
04 Jun
World Environment Day
(A/RES/2994 (XXVII))
05 Jun
International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing
(A/RES/72/72)
05 Jun
Russian Language Day
06 Jun
World Food Safety Day
(A/RES/73/250)
07 Jun
World Oceans Day
(A/RES/63/111)
08 Jun
International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations
(A/RES/78/286)
10 Jun
International Day of Play
(A/RES/78/268)
11 Jun
World Day Against Child Labour
12 Jun
International Albinism Awareness Day
(A/RES/69/170)
13 Jun
World Blood Donor Day [WHO]
(WHA Resolution 58.13)
14 Jun
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
(A/RES/66/127)
15 Jun
International Day of Family Remittances
(A/RES/72/281)
16 Jun
World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought
(A/RES/49/115)
17 Jun
Sustainable Gastronomy Day [FAO]
(A/RES/71/246)
18 Jun
International Day for Countering Hate Speech
(A/RES/75/309)
18 Jun
International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict
(A/RES/69/293)
19 Jun
World Refugee Day
(A/RES/55/76)
20 Jun
International Day of Yoga
(A/RES/69/131)
21 Jun
International Day of the Celebration of the Solstice
(A/RES/73/300)
21 Jun
United Nations Public Service Day
(A/RES/57/277)
23 Jun
International Widows' Day
(A/RES/65/189)
23 Jun
International Day of Women in Diplomacy
(A/RES/76/269)
24 Jun
Day of the Seafarer [IMO]
(STCW/CONF.2/DC/4)
25 Jun
International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Traf ficking
(A/RES/42/112)
26 Jun
United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture
(A/RES/52/149)
26 Jun
Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day
(A/RES/71/279)
27 Jun
International Day of Deafblindness
(A/RES/79/294)
27 Jun
International Day of the Tropics
(A/RES/71/279)
29 Jun
International Asteroid Day
(A/RES/71/90)
30 Jun
International Day of Parliamentarism
(A/RES/72/278)
30 Jun
July
International Day of Cooperatives
(A/RES/47/90)
05 Jul
World Rural Development Day
(A/RES/78/326)
06 Jul
World Kiswahili Language Day
(A/RES/78/312)
07 Jul
International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica
(A/RES/78/282)
11 Jul
World Population Day
(A/RES/45/216)
11 Jul
World Horse Day
(A/RES/79/291)
11 Jul
International Day of Combating Sand and Dust Storms
(A/RES/77/294)
12 Jul
International Day of Hope
(A/RES/79/270)
12 Jul
World Youth Skills Day
(A/RES/69/145)
15 Jul
Nelson Mandela International Day
(A/RES/64/13)
18 Jul
World Chess Day
(A/RES/74/22)
20 Jul
International Moon Day
(A/RES/76/76)
20 Jul
World Drowning Prevention Day
(A/RES/75/273)
25 Jul
International Day for Judicial Well-being
(A/RES/79/266)
25 Jul
International Day of Women and Girls of African Descent
(A/RES/78/323)
25 Jul
World Hepatitis Day [WHO]
28 Jul
International Day of Friendship
(A/RES/65/275)
30 Jul
World Day against Traff icking in Persons
(A/RES/68/192)
30 Jul
August
World Breastfeeding Week, 1-7 August [WHO]
01 Aug
International Day of Awareness of the Special Development Needs and Challenges of Landlocked Developing Countries
(A /79/L.108)
06 Aug
International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples
(A/RES/49/214)
09 Aug
World Steelpan Day
(A/RES/77/316)
11 Aug
International Youth Day
(A/RES/54/120)
12 Aug
World Humanitarian Day
(A/RES/63/139)
19 Aug
International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism
(A/RES/72/165)
21 Aug
International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief
(A/RES/73/296)
22 Aug
International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition [UNESCO]
(29 C/Resolution 40)
23 Aug
World Lake Day
(A/RES/79/142)
27 Aug
International Day against Nuclear Tests
(A/RES/64/35)
29 Aug
International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances
(A/RES/65/209)
30 Aug
International Day for People of African Descent
(A/RES/75/170)
31 Aug
September
International Day of Charity
(A/RES/67/105)
05 Sep
International Day of the World’s Indigenous Women and Girls
(A/RES/80/10)
05 Sep
International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies [UNEP]
(A/RES/74/212)
07 Sep
International Day of Police Cooperation
(A/RES/77/241)
07 Sep
World Duchenne Awareness Day
(A/RES/78/12)
07 Sep
International Literacy Day [UNESCO]
(14 C/Resolution 1.441)
08 Sep
International Day to Protect Education from Attack
(A/RES/74/275)
09 Sep
United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation
(A/RES/58/220)
12 Sep
International Day of Democracy
(A/RES/62/7)
15 Sep
International Day of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South
(A/RES/78/259)
16 Sep
International Day for Interventional Cardiology
(A/RES/76/302)
16 Sep
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
(A/RES/49/114)
16 Sep
World Patient Safety Day [WHO]
17 Sep
International Equal Pay Day
(A/RES/74/142)
18 Sep
World Cleanup Day
(A/RES/78/122)
20 Sep
International Day of Peace
(A/RES/36/67)
21 Sep
International Day of Sign Languages
(A/RES/72/161)
23 Sep
World Maritime Day
25 Sep
International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons
(A/RES/68/32)
26 Sep
World Tourism Day
27 Sep
International Day for Universal Access to Information
(A/RES/74/5)
28 Sep
International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste
(A/RES/74/209)
29 Sep
International Translation Day
(A/RES/71/288)
30 Sep
October
International Day of Older Persons
(A/RES/45/106)
01 Oct
International Day of Non-Violence
(A/RES/61/271)
02 Oct
World Space Week, 4-10 October
(A/RES/54/68)
04 Oct
World Habitat Day
(A/RES/40/202 A)
06 Oct
World Teachers’ Day [UNESCO]
(27 C/INF.7)
05 Oct
World Cotton Day
(A/RES/75/318)
07 Oct
World Post Day
09 Oct
World Migratory Bird Day [UNEP]
11 Oct
World Mental Health Day [WHO]
10 Oct
International Day of the Girl Child
(A/RES/66/170)
11 Oct
International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction
(A/RES/64/200)
13 Oct
International Day of Rural Women
(A/RES/62/136)
15 Oct
World Food Day [FAO]
(A/RES/35/70)
16 Oct
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty
(A/RES/47/196)
17 Oct
International Day of the Snow Leopard
(A/RES/79/143)
23 Oct
World Development Information Day
(A/RES/3038 (XXVII))
24 Oct
Global Media and Information Literacy Week, 24-31 October
(A/RES/75/267)
24 Oct
Disarmament Week, 24-30 October
(A/RES/S-10/2 (p. 102))
24 Oct
United Nations Day
(A/RES/168 (II))
24 Oct
World Day for Audiovisual Heritage [UNESCO]
(33/C/Resolution 5)
27 Oct
International Day of Care and Support
(A/RES/77/317)
29 Oct
World Cities Day
(A/RES/68/239)
31 Oct
November
International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists
(A/RES/68/163)
02 Nov
World Tsunami Awareness Day
(A/RES/70/203)
05 Nov
International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict
(A/RES/56/4)
06 Nov
International Week of Science and Peace, 9-15 November
(A/RES/43/61)
09 Nov
World Science Day for Peace and Development
(UNESCO 31 C/Resolution 20)
10 Nov
World Diabetes Day
(A/RES/61/225)
14 Nov
International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime
(A/RES/78/267)
15 Nov
World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
(A/RES/60/5)
17 Nov
International Day of the Mediterranean Diet
(A/RES/80/174)
16 Nov
International Day for Tolerance [UNESCO]
(28 C/Resolution 5.61)
16 Nov
World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, 18-24 November [WHO]
18 Nov
World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence
(A/RES/77/8)
18 Nov
World Toilet Day
(A/RES/67/291)
19 Nov
World Philosophy Day [UNESCO]
(33 C/Resolution 37)
21 Nov
Africa Industrialization Day
(A/RES/44/237)
20 Nov
World Children's Day
(A/RES/836(IX))
20 Nov
World Television Day
(A/RES/51/205)
21 Nov
World Conjoined Twins Day
(A/RES/78/313)
24 Nov
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
(A/RES/54/134)
25 Nov
World Sustainable Transport Day
(A/RES/77/286)
26 Nov
International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
(A/RES/32/40B)
29 Nov
Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare
(OPCW C-20/DEC.10)
30 Nov
December
World AIDS Day
01 Dec
International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
(A/RES/317(IV))
02 Dec
International Day of Persons with Disabilities
(A/RES/47/3)
03 Dec
International Day of Banks
(A/RES/74/245)
04 Dec
International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures
(A/RES/79/293)
04 Dec
International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development
(A/RES/40/212)
05 Dec
World Soil Day
(A/RES/68/232)
05 Dec
International Civil Aviation Day
(A/RES/51/33)
07 Dec
International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime
(A/RES/69/323)
09 Dec
International Anti-Corruption Day
(A/RES/58/4)
09 Dec
Human Rights Day
(A/RES/423 (V))
10 Dec
International Mountain Day
(A/RES/57/245)
11 Dec
International Day of Neutrality
(A/RES/71/275)
12 Dec
International Universal Health Coverage Day
(A/RES/72/138)
12 Dec
International Day against Colonialism in All its Forms and Manifestations
(A/RES/80/106)
14 Dec
World Turkic Language Family Day [UNESCO]
(43 C/57)
15 Dec
Arabic Language Day
18 Dec
International Migrants Day
(A/RES/55/93)
18 Dec
International Human Solidarity Day
(A/RES/60/209)
20 Dec
World Meditation Day
(A/RES/79/137)
21 Dec
World Basketball Day
(A/RES/77/324)
21 Dec
International Anti-Cybercrime Day
(A/RES/79/243)
24 Dec
International Day of Epidemic Preparedness
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.