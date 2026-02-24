Here is a list of international days and weeks as recognised by UN:

Full List of International Days and Weeks as Recognized by the United Nations

Source: Getty Images

January

World Braille Day

(A/RES/73/161)

04 Jan

International Day of Education

(A/RES/73/25)

24 Jan

International Day of Clean Energy

(A/RES/77/327)

26 Jan

International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust

(A/RES/60/7)

27 Jan

International Day of Peaceful Coexistence

(A/RES/79/269)

28 Jan

February

World Interfaith Harmony Week, 1-7 February

(A/RES/65/5)

01 Feb

World Wetlands Day

(A/RES/75/317)

02 Feb

International Day of Human Fraternity

(A/RES/75/200)

04 Feb

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Gen ital Mutilation

(A/RES/67/146)

06 Feb

International Day of the Arabian Leopard

(A/RES/77/295)

10 Feb

World Pulses Day [FAO]

(A/RES/73/251)

10 Feb

International Day of Women and Girls in Science

(A/RES/70/212)

11 Feb

International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism as and when Conducive to Terrorism

(A/RES/77/243)

12 Feb

World Radio Day

(A/RES/67/124)

13 Feb

Global Tourism Resilience Day

(A/RES/77/269)

17 Feb

World Day of Social Justice

(A/RES/62/10)

20 Feb

International Mother Language Day

(A/RES/56/262)

21 Feb

March

Zero Discrimination Day [UNAIDS]

01 Mar

World Seagrass Day

(A/RES/76/265)

01 Mar

World Wildlife Day

(A/RES/68/205)

03 Mar

International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness

(A/RES/77/51)

05 Mar

International Women's Day

08 Mar

International Day of Women Judges

(A/RES/75/274)

10 Mar

International Day to Combat Islamophobia

(A/RES/76/254)

15 Mar

International Day of Happiness

(A/RES/66/281)

20 Mar

French Language Day

20 Mar

World Day for Glaciers

(A/RES/77/158)

21 Mar

International Day of Forests [FAO]

(A/RES/67/200)

21 Mar

Week of Solidarity with the Peoples Struggling against Racism and Racial Discrimination, 21-27 March

(A/RES/34/24)

21 Mar

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

(A/RES/2142 (XXI))

21 Mar

World Poetry Day [UNESCO]

(30 C/Resolution 29)

21 Mar

International Day of Nowruz

(A/RES/64/253)

21 Mar

World Down Syndrome Day

(A/RES/66/149)

21 Mar

World Water Day

(A/RES/47/193)

22 Mar

World Meteorological Day [WMO]

(WMO/EC-XII/Res.6)

23 Mar

World Tuberculosis Day [WHO]

24 Mar

International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims

(A/RES/65/196)

24 Mar

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade

(A/RES/62/122)

25 Mar

International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members

(A/RES/49/59)

25 Mar

International Day of Zero Waste

(A/RES/77/161)

30 Mar

April

World Autism Awareness Day

(A/RES/62/139)

02 Apr

International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action

(A/RES/60/97)

04 Apr

International Day of Conscience

(A/RES/73/329)

05 Apr

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

(A/RES/67/296)

06 Apr

International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda

(A/RES/58/234)

07 Apr

World Health Day [WHO]

(WHA/A.2/Res.35)

07 Apr

International Day of Human Space Flight

(A/RES/65/271)

12 Apr

World Chagas Disease Day [WHO]

14 Apr

Chinese Language Day

20 Apr

World Creativity and Innovation Day

(A/RES/71/284)

21 Apr

International Mother Earth Day

(A/RES/63/278)

22 Apr

International Girls in ICT Day [ITU]

24 Apr

World Book and Copyright Day [UNESCO]

(28 C/Resolution 3.18)

23 Apr

English Language Day

23 Apr

Spanish Language Day

23 Apr

World Immunization Week, 24-30 April [WHO]

24 Apr

International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace

(A/RES/73/127)

24 Apr

World Malaria Day [WHO]

25 Apr

International Delegate’s Day

(A/RES/73/286)

25 Apr

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day

(A/RES/71/125)

26 Apr

World Intellectual Property Day [WIPO]

26 Apr

World Day for Safety and Health at Work

28 Apr

International Day in Memory of the Victims of Earthquakes

(A/RES/79/285)

29 Apr

International Jazz Day

(UNESCO 36 C/Resolution 39)

30 Apr

May

Vesak, the Day of the Full Moon

(A/RES/54/115)

01 May

World Tuna Day

(A/RES/71/124)

02 May

World Press Freedom Day

(UNESCO 26 C/Resolution 4.3)

03 May

World Portuguese Language Day [UNESCO]

(40 C/Resolution/75)

05 May

Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives During the Second World War

(A/RES/59/26)

08 May

World Migratory Bird Day [UNEP]

10 May

International Day of Argania

(A/RES/75/262)

10 May

International Day of Plant Health [FAO]

(A/RES/76/256)

12 May

International Day of Families

(A/RES/47/237)

15 May

International Day of Living Together in Peace

(A/RES/72/130)

16 May

International Day of Light [UNESCO]

(39 C/Resolution 16)

16 May

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

(A/RES/60/252)

17 May

World Fair Play Day

(A/RES/78/310)

19 May

World Bee Day [FAO]

(A/RES/72/211)

20 May

International Tea Day [FAO]

(A/RES/74/241)

21 May

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

(A/RES/57/249)

21 May

International Day for Biological Diversity

(A/RES/55/201)

22 May

International Day to End Obstetric Fistula

(A/RES/67/147)

23 May

International Day of the Markhor

(A/RES/78/278)

24 May

World Football Day

(A/RES/78/281)

25 May

Week of Solidarity with the Peoples of Non-Self-Governing Territories, 25-31 May

(A/RES/54/91)

25 May

International Day of UN Peacekeepers

(A/RES/57/129)

29 May

International Day of Potato [FAO]

(A/RES/78/123)

30 May

World No-Tobacco Day [WHO]

(Resolution 42.19)

31 May

June

Global Day of Parents

(A/RES/66/292)

01 Jun

World Bicycle Day

(A/RES/72/272)

03 Jun

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

(A/RES/ES-7/8)

04 Jun

World Environment Day

(A/RES/2994 (XXVII))

05 Jun

International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing

(A/RES/72/72)

05 Jun

Russian Language Day

06 Jun

World Food Safety Day

(A/RES/73/250)

07 Jun

World Oceans Day

(A/RES/63/111)

08 Jun

International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations

(A/RES/78/286)

10 Jun

International Day of Play

(A/RES/78/268)

11 Jun

World Day Against Child Labour

12 Jun

International Albinism Awareness Day

(A/RES/69/170)

13 Jun

World Blood Donor Day [WHO]

(WHA Resolution 58.13)

14 Jun

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

(A/RES/66/127)

15 Jun

International Day of Family Remittances

(A/RES/72/281)

16 Jun

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

(A/RES/49/115)

17 Jun

Sustainable Gastronomy Day [FAO]

(A/RES/71/246)

18 Jun

International Day for Countering Hate Speech

(A/RES/75/309)

18 Jun

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict

(A/RES/69/293)

19 Jun

World Refugee Day

(A/RES/55/76)

20 Jun

International Day of Yoga

(A/RES/69/131)

21 Jun

International Day of the Celebration of the Solstice

(A/RES/73/300)

21 Jun

United Nations Public Service Day

(A/RES/57/277)

23 Jun

International Widows' Day

(A/RES/65/189)

23 Jun

International Day of Women in Diplomacy

(A/RES/76/269)

24 Jun

Day of the Seafarer [IMO]

(STCW/CONF.2/DC/4)

25 Jun

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Traf ficking

(A/RES/42/112)

26 Jun

United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

(A/RES/52/149)

26 Jun

Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day

(A/RES/71/279)

27 Jun

International Day of Deafblindness

(A/RES/79/294)

27 Jun

International Day of the Tropics

(A/RES/71/279)

29 Jun

International Asteroid Day

(A/RES/71/90)

30 Jun

International Day of Parliamentarism

(A/RES/72/278)

30 Jun

July

International Day of Cooperatives

(A/RES/47/90)

05 Jul

World Rural Development Day

(A/RES/78/326)

06 Jul

World Kiswahili Language Day

(A/RES/78/312)

07 Jul

International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica

(A/RES/78/282)

11 Jul

World Population Day

(A/RES/45/216)

11 Jul

World Horse Day

(A/RES/79/291)

11 Jul

International Day of Combating Sand and Dust Storms

(A/RES/77/294)

12 Jul

International Day of Hope

(A/RES/79/270)

12 Jul

World Youth Skills Day

(A/RES/69/145)

15 Jul

Nelson Mandela International Day

(A/RES/64/13)

18 Jul

World Chess Day

(A/RES/74/22)

20 Jul

International Moon Day

(A/RES/76/76)

20 Jul

World Drowning Prevention Day

(A/RES/75/273)

25 Jul

International Day for Judicial Well-being

(A/RES/79/266)

25 Jul

International Day of Women and Girls of African Descent

(A/RES/78/323)

25 Jul

World Hepatitis Day [WHO]

28 Jul

International Day of Friendship

(A/RES/65/275)

30 Jul

World Day against Traff icking in Persons

(A/RES/68/192)

30 Jul

August

World Breastfeeding Week, 1-7 August [WHO]

01 Aug

International Day of Awareness of the Special Development Needs and Challenges of Landlocked Developing Countries

(A /79/L.108)

06 Aug

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

(A/RES/49/214)

09 Aug

World Steelpan Day

(A/RES/77/316)

11 Aug

International Youth Day

(A/RES/54/120)

12 Aug

World Humanitarian Day

(A/RES/63/139)

19 Aug

International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism

(A/RES/72/165)

21 Aug

International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief

(A/RES/73/296)

22 Aug

International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition [UNESCO]

(29 C/Resolution 40)

23 Aug

World Lake Day

(A/RES/79/142)

27 Aug

International Day against Nuclear Tests

(A/RES/64/35)

29 Aug

International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

(A/RES/65/209)

30 Aug

International Day for People of African Descent

(A/RES/75/170)

31 Aug

September

International Day of Charity

(A/RES/67/105)

05 Sep

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Women and Girls

(A/RES/80/10)

05 Sep

International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies [UNEP]

(A/RES/74/212)

07 Sep

International Day of Police Cooperation

(A/RES/77/241)

07 Sep

World Duchenne Awareness Day

(A/RES/78/12)

07 Sep

International Literacy Day [UNESCO]

(14 C/Resolution 1.441)

08 Sep

International Day to Protect Education from Attack

(A/RES/74/275)

09 Sep

United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation

(A/RES/58/220)

12 Sep

International Day of Democracy

(A/RES/62/7)

15 Sep

International Day of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South

(A/RES/78/259)

16 Sep

International Day for Interventional Cardiology

(A/RES/76/302)

16 Sep

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

(A/RES/49/114)

16 Sep

World Patient Safety Day [WHO]

17 Sep

International Equal Pay Day

(A/RES/74/142)

18 Sep

World Cleanup Day

(A/RES/78/122)

20 Sep

International Day of Peace

(A/RES/36/67)

21 Sep

International Day of Sign Languages

(A/RES/72/161)

23 Sep

World Maritime Day

25 Sep

International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

(A/RES/68/32)

26 Sep

World Tourism Day

27 Sep

International Day for Universal Access to Information

(A/RES/74/5)

28 Sep

International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste

(A/RES/74/209)

29 Sep

International Translation Day

(A/RES/71/288)

30 Sep

October

International Day of Older Persons

(A/RES/45/106)

01 Oct

International Day of Non-Violence

(A/RES/61/271)

02 Oct

World Space Week, 4-10 October

(A/RES/54/68)

04 Oct

World Habitat Day

(A/RES/40/202 A)

06 Oct

World Teachers’ Day [UNESCO]

(27 C/INF.7)

05 Oct

World Cotton Day

(A/RES/75/318)

07 Oct

World Post Day

09 Oct

World Migratory Bird Day [UNEP]

11 Oct

World Mental Health Day [WHO]

10 Oct

International Day of the Girl Child

(A/RES/66/170)

11 Oct

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

(A/RES/64/200)

13 Oct

International Day of Rural Women

(A/RES/62/136)

15 Oct

World Food Day [FAO]

(A/RES/35/70)

16 Oct

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

(A/RES/47/196)

17 Oct

International Day of the Snow Leopard

(A/RES/79/143)

23 Oct

World Development Information Day

(A/RES/3038 (XXVII))

24 Oct

Global Media and Information Literacy Week, 24-31 October

(A/RES/75/267)

24 Oct

Disarmament Week, 24-30 October

(A/RES/S-10/2 (p. 102))

24 Oct

United Nations Day

(A/RES/168 (II))

24 Oct

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage [UNESCO]

(33/C/Resolution 5)

27 Oct

International Day of Care and Support

(A/RES/77/317)

29 Oct

World Cities Day

(A/RES/68/239)

31 Oct

November

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

(A/RES/68/163)

02 Nov

World Tsunami Awareness Day

(A/RES/70/203)

05 Nov

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

(A/RES/56/4)

06 Nov

International Week of Science and Peace, 9-15 November

(A/RES/43/61)

09 Nov

World Science Day for Peace and Development

(UNESCO 31 C/Resolution 20)

10 Nov

World Diabetes Day

(A/RES/61/225)

14 Nov

International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime

(A/RES/78/267)

15 Nov

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

(A/RES/60/5)

17 Nov

International Day of the Mediterranean Diet

(A/RES/80/174)

16 Nov

International Day for Tolerance [UNESCO]

(28 C/Resolution 5.61)

16 Nov

World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, 18-24 November [WHO]

18 Nov

World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence

(A/RES/77/8)

18 Nov

World Toilet Day

(A/RES/67/291)

19 Nov

World Philosophy Day [UNESCO]

(33 C/Resolution 37)

21 Nov

Africa Industrialization Day

(A/RES/44/237)

20 Nov

World Children's Day

(A/RES/836(IX))

20 Nov

World Television Day

(A/RES/51/205)

21 Nov

World Conjoined Twins Day

(A/RES/78/313)

24 Nov

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

(A/RES/54/134)

25 Nov

World Sustainable Transport Day

(A/RES/77/286)

26 Nov

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

(A/RES/32/40B)

29 Nov

Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare

(OPCW C-20/DEC.10)

30 Nov

December

World AIDS Day

01 Dec

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

(A/RES/317(IV))

02 Dec

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

(A/RES/47/3)

03 Dec

International Day of Banks

(A/RES/74/245)

04 Dec

International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures

(A/RES/79/293)

04 Dec

International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development

(A/RES/40/212)

05 Dec

World Soil Day

(A/RES/68/232)

05 Dec

International Civil Aviation Day

(A/RES/51/33)

07 Dec

International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime

(A/RES/69/323)

09 Dec

International Anti-Corruption Day

(A/RES/58/4)

09 Dec

Human Rights Day

(A/RES/423 (V))

10 Dec

International Mountain Day

(A/RES/57/245)

11 Dec

International Day of Neutrality

(A/RES/71/275)

12 Dec

International Universal Health Coverage Day

(A/RES/72/138)

12 Dec

International Day against Colonialism in All its Forms and Manifestations

(A/RES/80/106)

14 Dec

World Turkic Language Family Day [UNESCO]

(43 C/57)

15 Dec

Arabic Language Day

18 Dec

International Migrants Day

(A/RES/55/93)

18 Dec

International Human Solidarity Day

(A/RES/60/209)

20 Dec

World Meditation Day

(A/RES/79/137)

21 Dec

World Basketball Day

(A/RES/77/324)

21 Dec

International Anti-Cybercrime Day

(A/RES/79/243)

24 Dec

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

