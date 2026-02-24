Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Full List of International Days and Weeks as Recognized by the United Nations
World

Full List of International Days and Weeks as Recognized by the United Nations

by  Basit Jamiu
10 min read

Here is a list of international days and weeks as recognised by UN:

Full List of International Days and Weeks as Recognized by the United Nations
Full List of International Days and Weeks as Recognized by the United Nations
Source: Getty Images

January

World Braille Day

(A/RES/73/161)

04 Jan

International Day of Education

(A/RES/73/25)

24 Jan

International Day of Clean Energy

(A/RES/77/327)

26 Jan

International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust

(A/RES/60/7)

27 Jan

International Day of Peaceful Coexistence

(A/RES/79/269)

28 Jan

February

World Interfaith Harmony Week, 1-7 February

(A/RES/65/5)

01 Feb

World Wetlands Day

(A/RES/75/317)

02 Feb

International Day of Human Fraternity

(A/RES/75/200)

04 Feb

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Gen ital Mutilation

(A/RES/67/146)

06 Feb

International Day of the Arabian Leopard

(A/RES/77/295)

10 Feb

World Pulses Day [FAO]

(A/RES/73/251)

10 Feb

International Day of Women and Girls in Science

(A/RES/70/212)

11 Feb

International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism as and when Conducive to Terrorism

(A/RES/77/243)

12 Feb

World Radio Day

(A/RES/67/124)

13 Feb

Global Tourism Resilience Day

(A/RES/77/269)

17 Feb

World Day of Social Justice

(A/RES/62/10)

20 Feb

International Mother Language Day

(A/RES/56/262)

21 Feb

March

Zero Discrimination Day [UNAIDS]

01 Mar

World Seagrass Day

(A/RES/76/265)

01 Mar

World Wildlife Day

(A/RES/68/205)

03 Mar

International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness

(A/RES/77/51)

05 Mar

International Women's Day

08 Mar

International Day of Women Judges

(A/RES/75/274)

10 Mar

International Day to Combat Islamophobia

(A/RES/76/254)

15 Mar

International Day of Happiness

(A/RES/66/281)

20 Mar

French Language Day

20 Mar

World Day for Glaciers

(A/RES/77/158)

21 Mar

International Day of Forests [FAO]

(A/RES/67/200)

21 Mar

Week of Solidarity with the Peoples Struggling against Racism and Racial Discrimination, 21-27 March

(A/RES/34/24)

21 Mar

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

(A/RES/2142 (XXI))

21 Mar

World Poetry Day [UNESCO]

(30 C/Resolution 29)

21 Mar

International Day of Nowruz

(A/RES/64/253)

21 Mar

World Down Syndrome Day

(A/RES/66/149)

21 Mar

World Water Day

(A/RES/47/193)

22 Mar

World Meteorological Day [WMO]

(WMO/EC-XII/Res.6)

23 Mar

World Tuberculosis Day [WHO]

24 Mar

International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims

(A/RES/65/196)

24 Mar

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade

(A/RES/62/122)

25 Mar

International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members

(A/RES/49/59)

25 Mar

International Day of Zero Waste

(A/RES/77/161)

30 Mar

April

World Autism Awareness Day

(A/RES/62/139)

02 Apr

International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action

(A/RES/60/97)

04 Apr

International Day of Conscience

(A/RES/73/329)

05 Apr

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

(A/RES/67/296)

06 Apr

International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda

(A/RES/58/234)

07 Apr

World Health Day [WHO]

(WHA/A.2/Res.35)

07 Apr

International Day of Human Space Flight

(A/RES/65/271)

12 Apr

World Chagas Disease Day [WHO]

14 Apr

Chinese Language Day

20 Apr

World Creativity and Innovation Day

(A/RES/71/284)

21 Apr

International Mother Earth Day

(A/RES/63/278)

22 Apr

International Girls in ICT Day [ITU]

24 Apr

World Book and Copyright Day [UNESCO]

(28 C/Resolution 3.18)

23 Apr

English Language Day

23 Apr

Spanish Language Day

23 Apr

World Immunization Week, 24-30 April [WHO]

24 Apr

International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace

(A/RES/73/127)

24 Apr

World Malaria Day [WHO]

25 Apr

International Delegate’s Day

(A/RES/73/286)

25 Apr

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day

(A/RES/71/125)

26 Apr

World Intellectual Property Day [WIPO]

26 Apr

World Day for Safety and Health at Work

28 Apr

International Day in Memory of the Victims of Earthquakes

(A/RES/79/285)

29 Apr

International Jazz Day

(UNESCO 36 C/Resolution 39)

30 Apr

May

Vesak, the Day of the Full Moon

(A/RES/54/115)

01 May

World Tuna Day

(A/RES/71/124)

02 May

World Press Freedom Day

(UNESCO 26 C/Resolution 4.3)

03 May

World Portuguese Language Day [UNESCO]

(40 C/Resolution/75)

05 May

Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives During the Second World War

(A/RES/59/26)

08 May

World Migratory Bird Day [UNEP]

10 May

International Day of Argania

(A/RES/75/262)

10 May

International Day of Plant Health [FAO]

(A/RES/76/256)

12 May

International Day of Families

(A/RES/47/237)

15 May

International Day of Living Together in Peace

(A/RES/72/130)

16 May

International Day of Light [UNESCO]

(39 C/Resolution 16)

16 May

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

(A/RES/60/252)

17 May

World Fair Play Day

(A/RES/78/310)

19 May

World Bee Day [FAO]

(A/RES/72/211)

20 May

International Tea Day [FAO]

(A/RES/74/241)

21 May

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

(A/RES/57/249)

21 May

International Day for Biological Diversity

(A/RES/55/201)

22 May

International Day to End Obstetric Fistula

(A/RES/67/147)

23 May

International Day of the Markhor

(A/RES/78/278)

24 May

World Football Day

(A/RES/78/281)

25 May

Week of Solidarity with the Peoples of Non-Self-Governing Territories, 25-31 May

(A/RES/54/91)

25 May

International Day of UN Peacekeepers

(A/RES/57/129)

29 May

International Day of Potato [FAO]

(A/RES/78/123)

30 May

World No-Tobacco Day [WHO]

(Resolution 42.19)

31 May

June

Global Day of Parents

(A/RES/66/292)

01 Jun

World Bicycle Day

(A/RES/72/272)

03 Jun

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

(A/RES/ES-7/8)

04 Jun

World Environment Day

(A/RES/2994 (XXVII))

05 Jun

International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing

(A/RES/72/72)

05 Jun

Russian Language Day

06 Jun

World Food Safety Day

(A/RES/73/250)

07 Jun

World Oceans Day

(A/RES/63/111)

08 Jun

International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations

(A/RES/78/286)

10 Jun

International Day of Play

(A/RES/78/268)

11 Jun

World Day Against Child Labour

12 Jun

International Albinism Awareness Day

(A/RES/69/170)

13 Jun

World Blood Donor Day [WHO]

(WHA Resolution 58.13)

14 Jun

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

(A/RES/66/127)

15 Jun

International Day of Family Remittances

(A/RES/72/281)

16 Jun

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

(A/RES/49/115)

17 Jun

Sustainable Gastronomy Day [FAO]

(A/RES/71/246)

18 Jun

International Day for Countering Hate Speech

(A/RES/75/309)

18 Jun

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict

(A/RES/69/293)

19 Jun

World Refugee Day

(A/RES/55/76)

20 Jun

International Day of Yoga

(A/RES/69/131)

21 Jun

International Day of the Celebration of the Solstice

(A/RES/73/300)

21 Jun

United Nations Public Service Day

(A/RES/57/277)

23 Jun

International Widows' Day

(A/RES/65/189)

23 Jun

International Day of Women in Diplomacy

(A/RES/76/269)

24 Jun

Day of the Seafarer [IMO]

(STCW/CONF.2/DC/4)

25 Jun

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Traf ficking

(A/RES/42/112)

26 Jun

United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

(A/RES/52/149)

26 Jun

Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day

(A/RES/71/279)

27 Jun

International Day of Deafblindness

(A/RES/79/294)

27 Jun

International Day of the Tropics

(A/RES/71/279)

29 Jun

International Asteroid Day

(A/RES/71/90)

30 Jun

International Day of Parliamentarism

(A/RES/72/278)

30 Jun

July

International Day of Cooperatives

(A/RES/47/90)

05 Jul

World Rural Development Day

(A/RES/78/326)

06 Jul

World Kiswahili Language Day

(A/RES/78/312)

07 Jul

International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica

(A/RES/78/282)

11 Jul

World Population Day

(A/RES/45/216)

11 Jul

World Horse Day

(A/RES/79/291)

11 Jul

International Day of Combating Sand and Dust Storms

(A/RES/77/294)

12 Jul

International Day of Hope

(A/RES/79/270)

12 Jul

World Youth Skills Day

(A/RES/69/145)

15 Jul

Nelson Mandela International Day

(A/RES/64/13)

18 Jul

World Chess Day

(A/RES/74/22)

20 Jul

International Moon Day

(A/RES/76/76)

20 Jul

World Drowning Prevention Day

(A/RES/75/273)

25 Jul

International Day for Judicial Well-being

(A/RES/79/266)

25 Jul

International Day of Women and Girls of African Descent

(A/RES/78/323)

25 Jul

World Hepatitis Day [WHO]

28 Jul

International Day of Friendship

(A/RES/65/275)

30 Jul

World Day against Traff icking in Persons

(A/RES/68/192)

30 Jul

August

World Breastfeeding Week, 1-7 August [WHO]

01 Aug

International Day of Awareness of the Special Development Needs and Challenges of Landlocked Developing Countries

(A /79/L.108)

06 Aug

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

(A/RES/49/214)

09 Aug

World Steelpan Day

(A/RES/77/316)

11 Aug

International Youth Day

(A/RES/54/120)

12 Aug

World Humanitarian Day

(A/RES/63/139)

19 Aug

International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism

(A/RES/72/165)

21 Aug

International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief

(A/RES/73/296)

22 Aug

International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition [UNESCO]

(29 C/Resolution 40)

23 Aug

World Lake Day

(A/RES/79/142)

27 Aug

International Day against Nuclear Tests

(A/RES/64/35)

29 Aug

International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

(A/RES/65/209)

30 Aug

International Day for People of African Descent

(A/RES/75/170)

31 Aug

September

International Day of Charity

(A/RES/67/105)

05 Sep

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Women and Girls

(A/RES/80/10)

05 Sep

International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies [UNEP]

(A/RES/74/212)

07 Sep

International Day of Police Cooperation

(A/RES/77/241)

07 Sep

World Duchenne Awareness Day

(A/RES/78/12)

07 Sep

International Literacy Day [UNESCO]

(14 C/Resolution 1.441)

08 Sep

International Day to Protect Education from Attack

(A/RES/74/275)

09 Sep

United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation

(A/RES/58/220)

12 Sep

International Day of Democracy

(A/RES/62/7)

15 Sep

International Day of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South

(A/RES/78/259)

16 Sep

International Day for Interventional Cardiology

(A/RES/76/302)

16 Sep

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

(A/RES/49/114)

16 Sep

World Patient Safety Day [WHO]

17 Sep

International Equal Pay Day

(A/RES/74/142)

18 Sep

World Cleanup Day

(A/RES/78/122)

20 Sep

International Day of Peace

(A/RES/36/67)

21 Sep

International Day of Sign Languages

(A/RES/72/161)

23 Sep

World Maritime Day

25 Sep

International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

(A/RES/68/32)

26 Sep

World Tourism Day

27 Sep

International Day for Universal Access to Information

(A/RES/74/5)

28 Sep

International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste

(A/RES/74/209)

29 Sep

International Translation Day

(A/RES/71/288)

30 Sep

October

International Day of Older Persons

(A/RES/45/106)

01 Oct

International Day of Non-Violence

(A/RES/61/271)

02 Oct

World Space Week, 4-10 October

(A/RES/54/68)

04 Oct

World Habitat Day

(A/RES/40/202 A)

06 Oct

World Teachers’ Day [UNESCO]

(27 C/INF.7)

05 Oct

World Cotton Day

(A/RES/75/318)

07 Oct

World Post Day

09 Oct

World Migratory Bird Day [UNEP]

11 Oct

World Mental Health Day [WHO]

10 Oct

International Day of the Girl Child

(A/RES/66/170)

11 Oct

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

(A/RES/64/200)

13 Oct

International Day of Rural Women

(A/RES/62/136)

15 Oct

World Food Day [FAO]

(A/RES/35/70)

16 Oct

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

(A/RES/47/196)

17 Oct

International Day of the Snow Leopard

(A/RES/79/143)

23 Oct

World Development Information Day

(A/RES/3038 (XXVII))

24 Oct

Global Media and Information Literacy Week, 24-31 October

(A/RES/75/267)

24 Oct

Disarmament Week, 24-30 October

(A/RES/S-10/2 (p. 102))

24 Oct

United Nations Day

(A/RES/168 (II))

24 Oct

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage [UNESCO]

(33/C/Resolution 5)

27 Oct

International Day of Care and Support

(A/RES/77/317)

29 Oct

World Cities Day

(A/RES/68/239)

31 Oct

November

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

(A/RES/68/163)

02 Nov

World Tsunami Awareness Day

(A/RES/70/203)

05 Nov

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

(A/RES/56/4)

06 Nov

International Week of Science and Peace, 9-15 November

(A/RES/43/61)

09 Nov

World Science Day for Peace and Development

(UNESCO 31 C/Resolution 20)

10 Nov

World Diabetes Day

(A/RES/61/225)

14 Nov

International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime

(A/RES/78/267)

15 Nov

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

(A/RES/60/5)

17 Nov

International Day of the Mediterranean Diet

(A/RES/80/174)

16 Nov

International Day for Tolerance [UNESCO]

(28 C/Resolution 5.61)

16 Nov

World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, 18-24 November [WHO]

18 Nov

World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence

(A/RES/77/8)

18 Nov

World Toilet Day

(A/RES/67/291)

19 Nov

World Philosophy Day [UNESCO]

(33 C/Resolution 37)

21 Nov

Africa Industrialization Day

(A/RES/44/237)

20 Nov

World Children's Day

(A/RES/836(IX))

20 Nov

World Television Day

(A/RES/51/205)

21 Nov

World Conjoined Twins Day

(A/RES/78/313)

24 Nov

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

(A/RES/54/134)

25 Nov

World Sustainable Transport Day

(A/RES/77/286)

26 Nov

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

(A/RES/32/40B)

29 Nov

Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare

(OPCW C-20/DEC.10)

30 Nov

December

World AIDS Day

01 Dec

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

(A/RES/317(IV))

02 Dec

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

(A/RES/47/3)

03 Dec

International Day of Banks

(A/RES/74/245)

04 Dec

International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures

(A/RES/79/293)

04 Dec

International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development

(A/RES/40/212)

05 Dec

World Soil Day

(A/RES/68/232)

05 Dec

International Civil Aviation Day

(A/RES/51/33)

07 Dec

International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime

(A/RES/69/323)

09 Dec

International Anti-Corruption Day

(A/RES/58/4)

09 Dec

Human Rights Day

(A/RES/423 (V))

10 Dec

International Mountain Day

(A/RES/57/245)

11 Dec

International Day of Neutrality

(A/RES/71/275)

12 Dec

International Universal Health Coverage Day

(A/RES/72/138)

12 Dec

International Day against Colonialism in All its Forms and Manifestations

(A/RES/80/106)

14 Dec

World Turkic Language Family Day [UNESCO]

(43 C/57)

15 Dec

Arabic Language Day

18 Dec

International Migrants Day

(A/RES/55/93)

18 Dec

International Human Solidarity Day

(A/RES/60/209)

20 Dec

World Meditation Day

(A/RES/79/137)

21 Dec

World Basketball Day

(A/RES/77/324)

21 Dec

International Anti-Cybercrime Day

(A/RES/79/243)

24 Dec

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

