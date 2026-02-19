Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, with police carrying out searches across Berkshire, Norfolk, and Windsor Great Park

King Charles has expressed “deepest concern” over the arrest, stressing that “the law must take its course” as investigations continue

The arrest follows Thames Valley Police inquiries into allegations linked to the release of millions of Epstein files, though Andrew has denied wrongdoing

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested and is currently in custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Thames Valley Police confirm that searches are being carried out at multiple addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk, including the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, where Andrew lived until recently.

Police search Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest unfolds. Photo credit: Mark Kerrison/Getty

According to BBC, photos taken earlier today show vehicles, believed to be police cars, arriving at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

King Charles responds to arrest

King Charles has issued a statement expressing concern over the arrest of his younger brother. He says:

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

“Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R.”

Background to the investigation

The arrest comes after Thames Valley Police said they were assessing a complaint over the alleged sharing of confidential material by Andrew with the late offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, who turns 66 today, has previously denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. He has not responded to requests for comment on the specific allegations linked to the release of millions of Epstein files in January.

It is important to note that Andrew has not been arrested in connection with Virginia Giuffre. Instead, the investigation focuses on information contained in the Epstein files relating to Andrew’s activities while serving as a trade envoy.

Sources suggest that the inquiry may involve the alleged sharing of documents between Andrew and Epstein. Police are expected to examine not only the emails already seen publicly but also other communications contained within the three million documents in the files.

Buckingham Palace has said it will support Thames Valley Police in their inquiries, which could include requests for evidence of communications between Andrew and others.

Royal family continues public duties

Despite the arrest, Queen Camilla has attended a scheduled engagement in Westminster, central London. She was seen arriving at a lunchtime orchestral concert, where she was greeted by representatives.

Observers note that senior royals have not withdrawn from public appearances following today’s developments, signalling a continuation of official duties despite the unfolding investigation.

Epstein files investigation drives misconduct in public office probe against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Photo credit: Joe Giddens/Getty

