King Charles stripped Prince Andrew of his title and ordered him out of Windsor amid renewed scrutiny over Epstein ties

Buckingham Palace said Andrew showed serious lapses of judgement and confirmed he would now be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Giuffre’s family celebrated the decision, calling it a vindicating moment as anti-monarchy groups pushed for Andrew to face justice

The British monarchy has been rocked by one of its most dramatic crises in generations, as King Charles moves to strip his brother, Andrew, of his “Prince” title and order him out of his Windsor residence amid renewed scrutiny of his ties to convicted s3x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Buckingham Palace described the unprecedented step as “necessary censures,” signalling the deepest rupture within the Royal Family in decades.

Royal Storm as Erupts King of England Strips Brother of ‘Prince’ Title, Banishes Him From Mansion

Palace cites ‘serious lapses of judgement’

In a statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Andrew, 65, would now be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and would relinquish his long-held residence, Royal Lodge, on the Windsor estate.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the palace said.

It is understood that the King acted after concluding Andrew had made “serious lapses of judgement,” despite continuing to deny all allegations.

Andrew will relocate to a smaller private property on the Sandringham estate early next year, funded personally by King Charles.

Fallout from renewed Epstein revelations

The decision comes after renewed public outrage following the posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her as a teenager, and who died earlier this year.

Giuffre’s family issued a strongly-worded statement:

“An ordinary American girl… brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.”

Her brother, Sky Roberts, told CNN the family felt “joyous and happy and sad” as the ruling was announced.

“We’re really proud of her… This is a very vindicating moment for us.”

Titles stripped, historic move

King Charles is issuing royal warrants to remove Andrew’s remaining honours, including Duke of York.

He will, however, remain eighth in line to the throne unless parliament and Commonwealth governments intervene, a process that would take time.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies remain with survivors of all forms of abuse,” the palace added.

The last time a prince lost his title was in 1917, during World War I.

Anti-monarchy group pushes for prosecution

Republic, the UK’s leading anti-monarchy group, says symbolic punishment is not enough.

“Losing silly titles is not an answer to very serious accusations,” Chief Executive Graham Smith said.

He added:

“We need to see Andrew face justice — the royals are not above the law.”

The group announced it has instructed lawyers to prepare a private prosecution.

Family fallout and festive tension

Andrew is not expected to move before Christmas to avoid “awkwardness” at Sandringham, where the Royal Family traditionally gathers. He has already been excluded from festive events.

His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who has lived with him at Royal Lodge for two decades, will also leave.

Their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will retain their titles.

Monarchy under pressure

The King’s move is seen as an attempt to draw a firm line beneath a scandal that has shadowed the Royal Family for years, but questions remain about whether it will be enough to restore public confidence.

Roberts, speaking of his late sister, said:

“She always said: only one of us is telling the truth, and I know that’s me.”

And as one protester shouted at the King during a recent visit: “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?”

