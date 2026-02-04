Jeffrey Epstein expressed interest in Nigeria's crude oil trade amid concerns of potential fraud

Newly released FBI documents reveal email discussions about lucrative oil brokering opportunities

Scepticism arises in Epstein's oil deal communications referencing significant profit potential

The convicted offender, Jeffrey Epstein, wanted to trade in Nigeria’s crude oil, but feared being defrauded.

Newly released documents show an email correspondence between Epstein and a certain David Stern dated 20 September 2010, about a potential crude oil business in Nigeria.

As reported by Premium Times, the document forms a part of a large tranche of material released by the US FBI under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Epstein’s case regained global attention after the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of documents.

He reportedly killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting a federal trial.

Stern told Epstein in the email correspondence about an opportunity to broker or flip Nigeria’s crude oil and make a significant profit.

He referenced a person, “PA,” who suggested he meet with individuals with both access to buy and resell the oil to China, with an estimated profit of $6 million.

“PA has asked me to see a guy who has access to Nigerian oil, and when selling it to China (or somebody else), F. can make around $6m.”

However, Epstein expressed some doubt about the deal.

“This seems very fishy (as my boss JEE would say).

The email exchange between Epstein and Stern is one of the many interactions in which Nigeria was mentioned.

Some of the exchanges revolved around business, investment opportunities, and visits to Nigeria.

Jeffrey Epstein: Bill Clinton, Wife agree to testify

Recall that Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, agreed to testify in the Epstein investigation amid ongoing controversy and legal negotiations.

No wrongdoing accusations against Clintons; they deny knowledge of Epstein's actions.

Former President's deposition marks historic congressional testimony first since Gerald Ford's in 1983.

