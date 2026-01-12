More than 40 countries, representing a combined population of 1.6 billion people, were reported to be heading to the polls in 2026

These elections, spanning presidential, parliamentary, and general contests, were said to shape governance for nearly one-fifth of the world’s population

Observers noted that the outcomes would influence domestic policies, economic strategies, and global alliances throughout the year

More than 40 countries, representing a combined population of 1.6 billion people, were reported to be holding national-level elections in 2026.

According to Al Jazeera, these contests, ranging from general to presidential and parliamentary elections, were said to shape governance for nearly one-fifth of the global population.

Global elections 2026 shaped governance for 1.6 billion people across more than 40 countries worldwide. Photo credit: Meinhardt/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Analysts noted that the outcomes would influence domestic policies, economic strategies, and global alliances.

Below is a month-by-month look at the key elections to watch in 2026.

January elections

- Myanmar – General elections (January 11 – second phase, January 25 – third phase)

- Uganda – General elections (January 15)

- Portugal – Presidential elections (January 18)

February elections

- Costa Rica – General elections (February 1)

- Thailand – General elections (February 8)

- Bangladesh – General elections (February 12)

- Bangladesh was reported to be holding its first national vote since a student-led uprising ended Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule in 2024. Voters were also set to decide on the “July Charter”, a reform plan limiting executive power, strengthening the judiciary, and insulating law enforcement from political interference.

- Laos – Parliamentary elections (February 22)

March elections

- Nepal – General elections (March 5)

- Nepal’s elections were shaped by the September 2025 Gen Z-led protests that toppled Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli over corruption and economic frustration. Protesters had campaigned for voter registration, giving Nepalese youth a chance to turn activism into political influence.

- Vietnam – Parliamentary elections (March 15)

- Slovenia – Parliamentary elections (Expected on March 22)

- Republic of the Congo – Presidential elections (March 22)

April elections

- Benin – Presidential elections (April 12)

- Hungary – Parliamentary elections (Expected on April 12)

- Hungary’s election was reported to be pivotal for both domestic politics and international alliances. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a close ally of Russia, faced his toughest challenge since 2010 from Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party. Observers noted that the result would decide Hungary’s stance between the EU and Russia, with implications for European stability and the war in Ukraine.

- Peru – General elections (April 12)

- Libya – Presidential and parliamentary elections (Expected in April)

- Djibouti – Presidential elections (Must be held by April)

- Cape Verde – Parliamentary elections (Expected in April)

May elections

- Cyprus – Parliamentary elections (May 24)

- Colombia – Presidential elections (May 31)

- Colombians were set to elect a new president as Gustavo Petro’s term ended. Ivan Cepeda of Petro’s Historic Pact faced centrist Sergio Fajardo and right-wing Abelardo de la Espriella. Analysts said the vote would determine whether Colombia could advance stalled FARC peace agreements, tackle corruption, and manage rising violence.

- Cameroon – Parliamentary elections (Must be held by May)

- Lebanon – Parliamentary elections (Expected in May)

- Lebanon’s election was described as the first major democratic test for Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and President Joseph Aoun. Hezbollah’s role was expected to be decisive, shaping debates over disarmament and the country’s sectarian balance amid economic turmoil.

June elections

- Ethiopia – General elections (June 1)

- Armenia – Parliamentary elections (June 7)

- Algeria – Parliamentary elections (Must be held by June)

July elections

- Fiji – General elections (Expected between June 2026 to February 2027)

August elections

- Zambia – General elections (August 13)

- Haiti – General elections (August 30)

September elections

- Sweden – General elections (September 13)

- Sao Tome and Principe – Parliamentary elections (Must be held by September)

- Morocco – Parliamentary elections (Expected in September)

- Russia – Parliamentary elections (Expected in September)

October elections

- Latvia – Parliamentary elections (October 3)

- Brazil – General elections (October 4)

- Brazilians were reported to be voting for president, Congress, and state governments amid economic uncertainty and rising violent crime. Incumbent President Lula sought re-election against challengers including Flavio Bolsonaro. Analysts said the results could reshape Brazil’s ties with the US and mark one of Latin America’s most consequential elections.

- Israel – Parliamentary elections (Scheduled for October 27 but likely earlier)

- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a historic battle for political survival. Reports noted that Netanyahu’s Likud party was under pressure domestically over intelligence failures and internationally over its war in Gaza.

- Denmark – General elections (Must be held by October 31)

- Bosnia and Herzegovina – General elections (Expected in October)

- The Bahamas – General elections (Must be held by October)

November elections

- United States – Midterm elections (November 3)

- All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats were up for grabs. Analysts said the results would determine control of Congress and significantly influence the amount of power Donald Trump could wield for the remainder of his term.

- Bulgaria – Presidential and parliamentary elections (Expected in November)

December elections

- The Gambia – Presidential elections (December 5)

- New Zealand – General elections (Must be held by December 19)

- South Sudan – General elections (Expected on December 22)

Nationwide elections 2026 marked pivotal political shifts from Asia to Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Photo credit: Meinhardt/Getty

Source: Getty Images

5 countries Trump could target next after Venezuela takeover

Legit.ng earlier reported that the world has been bracing for US President Donald Trump’s next move after the dramatic ousting of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

With Operation Absolute Resolve hailed as a success by Washington, Trump has openly threatened five more countries, sparking fears of further military action and geopolitical instability.

Source: Legit.ng