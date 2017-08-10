Republic of Cyprus profile: location, population, language, and history

Cyprus ranks as the third-largest and third-most populous island in the Mediterranean. This democratic nation boasts an advanced high-income economy and has been a member of the Commonwealth since 1961.

Cyprus stands out as a prominent tourist hotspot in the Mediterranean region. The official languages in the country are Greek and Turkish. Here is a look at the Republic of Cyprus profile to learn more about the country.

Where is Cyprus located in the world?

The island of Cyprus is located in the Mediterranean Sea. It is between 32° and 35° longitudes east and between 34° and 36° latitudes north. It is third by size in the Mediterranean region.

It lies 65 km to the south of Turkey, 100 km to the west of Syria and Lebanon, 200 km to the northwest of Israel and 800 km to the southeast of the Greek mainland. Its capital and largest city is Nicosia.

Other large cities in Cyprus include Paphos, Limassol, Larnaca, Famagusta and Kyrenia, which are also the names for the main districts of Cyprus.

Brief history of Cyprus

Cyprus has a long and ancient history. The first people that inhabited it lived more than 10 thousand years ago. During the ancient times, it was one of the Mediterranean's most influential and rich countries.

Cyprus' location made it a desirable piece of land for other countries. Over the years, many nations fought for Cyprus to be theirs, including the Ottoman and British empires. However, in 1960, Cyprus finally earned independence from Britain and became the Republic of Cyprus.

Still, the island is divided itself. After prolonged internal conflicts between the Greek and Turkish Cypriots, the latter pronounced the northern part of the island the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Even though it is only recognised by Turkey, it is still considered a separate part of Cyprus. The island is separated into four parts.

The Republic of Cyprus in the south.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the north.

The Green Line between the two republics is under the control of the UN Corps.

The territories of Akrotiri and Dhekelia were British military bases that Great Britain retained in accordance with the independence agreement.

In 2008, the giant wall that separated the Greek and Turkish sides came down. Since 2015, the South and North sides have been discussing reuniting again.

What is Cyprus known for?

Cyprus has beautiful sandy beaches, which attract tourists from all over the world. The island has two mountain ranges: The Kyrenia mountains and the Troodos mountains.

The latter is especially interesting, as its highest peak is the legendary Mount Olympus, which reaches an impressive height of 1,951 metres.

As Cyprus is located in the Mediterranean Sea, there are four distinct seasons, although spring and autumn are much shorter than summer and winter.

The typical Mediterranean summer lasts from June to September, characterised by hot and dry weather. The average temperature ranges from 21 to 37 degrees Celsius.

The winter lasts from November to March and is characterised by moderately cold temperatures and precipitation. The temperature in winter rarely goes below 5°C, although it might dip below zero in the mountains.

Thanks to this climate, Cyprus is a great migration location for many birds staying there in winter. The weather also facilitates vegetation, so the island has beautiful trees and flowers year-round.

Time in Cyprus

Cyprus lies in the Eastern European time zone, or EET. The time for this time zone is GMT+2, which means that Cyprus is ahead of the Greenwich Mean Time by two hours. Cyprus also uses Daylight Saving Time or DST. According to it, the clocks go forward one hour in the spring and back one hour in autumn.

Cyprus' population

According to Worldometers, Cyprus has a population of approximately 1.2 million as of 2023. The island's population is diverse, with Greek Cypriots forming the majority, followed by Turkish Cypriots and smaller communities of various ethnic backgrounds.

Cyprus holds the 158th position in the list of countries and dependencies based on population. The island boasts a population density of 136 individuals per square kilometre (or 353 people per square mile), with 65.5% of its inhabitants residing in urban areas.

What is Cyprus' official language?

Cyprus' languages are Greek and Turkish. Greek is the predominant language. English is also widely used and understood, particularly in the areas related to tourism, business, and education.

Is Cyprus under the ownership of other countries?

The Republic of Cyprus is internationally recognised as a sovereign state. The northern part of the island, occupied by Turkish military forces, is not controlled by the Republic of Cyprus. Instead, it is governed by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognised only by Turkey.

Where is Cyprus International University located?

Cyprus International University (CIU) is located in the capital city of Nicosia (Lefkosia), in northern Cyprus, near the Green Line that divides the island.

What is Cyprus' country code?

The country code for Cyprus is +357. The currency in the country is the Euro.

Interesting facts about Cyprus

It's one of the few countries where cars drive on the left.

Cyprus has sunshine for more than 300 days during the year.

Cyprus is home to around 20 rare species of orchid.

There are many legends surrounding Cyprus; one is about the birthplace of the Greek goddess of beauty and love, Aphrodite.

Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, is the only capital in the world divided between two countries.

Cyprus was the first country to feature its outline on the national flag.

Most Greek Cypriots identify as Christians, while most Turkish Cypriots are adherents of Sunni Islam.

The first President of Cyprus, Makarios III, was an archbishop.

It is home to the oldest manufactured wine in the world.

Now you know where is Cyprus located - in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. It is a captivating island nation with a rich history, diverse culture, and stunning natural beauty.

