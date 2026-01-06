Donald Trump’s takeover of Venezuela has raised alarm across the globe, with world leaders bracing for his next move

The US President has openly threatened five more countries, ranging from NATO ally territory to Latin America

Analysts warned that his America-first strategy could spark fresh conflicts in Greenland, Cuba, Iran, Colombia and Mexico

The world has been bracing for US President Donald Trump’s next move after the dramatic ousting of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

With Operation Absolute Resolve hailed as a success by Washington, Trump has openly threatened five more countries, sparking fears of further military action and geopolitical instability.

Here are the five countries Trump has hinted at targeting next.

Greenland

Trump repeatedly pointed to Greenland as a key target, describing it as vital for US national security. He said:

“We need Greenland. … It’s so strategic right now. Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it.”

Military analysts noted that Greenland’s Pituffic Base, manned by around 150 US troops, was already central to missile detection. However, Trump’s advisers argued it needed strengthening to counter hypersonic missiles, which fly at Mach 10–17 and are harder to intercept than traditional ICBMs.

Beyond defence, Trump acknowledged Greenland’s mineral wealth, including lithium, nickel, graphite and platinum group metals. With ice sheets receding, analysts said the US President saw opportunities for mining and investment, despite his dismissal of climate change concerns.

Cuba

Cuba, a close ally of Venezuela and supported by Russia, was described by Trump as “ready to fall” following Maduro’s downfall. He added:

“I don’t think we need any action. It looks like it’s going down.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced the stance, saying:

“I don’t think it’s any mystery that we are not big fans of the Cuban regime. If I lived in Havana and I worked in the government, I’d be concerned."

Observers noted that Cuba’s economic fragility and reliance on Venezuela could make it vulnerable to collapse without direct US intervention.

Iran

Iran remained a looming target, with Trump’s administration signalling further action after last year’s strikes on nuclear facilities. Analysts warned that any new operation could resemble a Gulf War-style conflict, involving Israeli forces and US allies such as the UK.

With Tehran’s nuclear ambitions still a concern, experts said Washington was likely to pursue more aggressive measures, despite the risk of a prolonged and controversial war.

Colombia

Colombia also featured in Trump’s threats. When asked about possible action, he replied: “Sounds good.” He criticised President Gustavo Petro, saying the country was “run by a sick man who likes making co caine and selling it to the United States.”

Trump added:

“He’s not going to be doing it for very long. He has co caine mills and co caine factories. He’s not going to be doing it.”

Analysts suggested that instead of full-scale war, Trump might authorise special forces strikes on drug facilities, presenting them as victories in America’s fight against narcotics.

Mexico

Mexico’s role in drug tra fficking and migration continued to frustrate Trump, who said:

“You have to do something with Mexico. Mexico has to get their act together” and improve efforts at “combatting drug tra fficking.”

He claimed he had offered US troops to Mexico but said President Claudia Sheinbaum was “concerned, she’s a little afraid.”

Experts believed Trump could order special forces raids on drug manufacturers, portraying them as decisive action. Analysts noted that Mexico was unlikely to retaliate militarily, making it a possible target for Trump’s America-first agenda.

