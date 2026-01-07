The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed plans to meet former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar as part of its 2027 repositioning strategy.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction has announced plans to hold high-level consultations with former presidential candidate Peter Obi and ex–Vice President Atiku Abubakar as part of efforts to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The move comes amid ongoing internal challenges within the opposition party following its defeat in the 2023 polls.

Speaking on Wednesday during Channels Television’s Morning Brief, the PDP South-South Chairman, Emmanuel Ogidi, said the consultations are strategic and aimed at restoring the party’s national relevance.

According to Ogidi, the PDP leadership has embarked on a broad round of engagements with influential political figures across the country.

Ogidi confirmed that former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi is among those the party plans to engage in the coming weeks.

“So we’re doing the rounds. We have already seen a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, and a former President, IBB.

“So, it’s all about seeing those who are important in Nigeria to tell them that we are alive and we’re moving. I know you’re going to ask me about Obi. Yes, we also have plans to see Peter Obi.

The PDP, which ruled Nigeria from 1999 to 2015, has been grappling with leadership and structural crises since losing the 2023 presidential election to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tensions escalated following the party’s convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, where major figures including FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose were expelled.

Currently, two factions are laying claim to the PDP’s national leadership, raising concerns about the party’s unity ahead of upcoming off-season elections and the 2027 general polls.

2027: PDP faction will meet Atiku

Ogidi added that the PDP would also meet Atiku Abubakar, noting that both men remain significant figures in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“Even Atiku Abubakar, as the former vice president of the country, we are going to meet him. You see, PDP is the real face of democracy in Nigeria,” Ogidi added.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are both former members of the PDP, having flown the party’s flag in previous elections. Obi served as the PDP vice-presidential candidate in 2019, while Atiku was the party’s presidential candidate in both 2019 and 2023.

Following the 2023 elections, both politicians moved to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), further weakening the PDP’s national base.

PDP leaders also meet Jonathan

In a related development, members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) on Tuesday met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Maitama office in Abuja.

As reported by the PUNCH, the delegation was led by the party’s National Chairman, Tanimu Turaki, alongside other senior party officials.

Speaking after the meeting, Turaki said Jonathan reassured the party of his continued loyalty.

“He remains an active, card-carrying member of the PDP and feels obliged to support the party,” Turaki told journalists.

Why Peter Obi should be ADC candidate

