The treatment, which began in Philadelphia and is expected to last five weeks, marks a new phase in Biden’s ongoing care

Biden’s diagnosis follows years of personal advocacy for cancer research, including the relaunch of his “cancer moonshot” initiative

Former US President Joe Biden is currently receiving radiation therapy as part of his treatment for prostate cancer, his spokesman confirmed this week.

The 82-year-old is also undergoing hormone treatment, although no further details have been disclosed.

According to a source who spoke to NBC News, the radiation therapy is expected to span five weeks and marks a significant new phase in Biden’s medical care.

CBS, the BBC’s US news partner, reported that the treatment began “a few weeks ago” in Philadelphia, citing a person close to the former president who said Biden is “doing well and responding to treatment”.

The diagnosis of a more aggressive form of prostate cancer was first announced by Biden’s office in May.

The disease had reportedly spread to his bones following urinary symptoms that prompted further medical investigation. Doctors discovered a small nodule on his prostate, leading to the diagnosis.

At the time, Biden’s office stated: “He was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

The statement added:

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”

Cancer Research UK notes that a Gleason score of nine indicates a “high-grade” cancer, meaning the cells are likely to spread rapidly.

Biden’s health history and public life

Biden, who left office in January as the oldest serving US president in history, faced persistent scrutiny over his health during his first term.

He ultimately withdrew from the 2024 presidential race late in his campaign, a decision he described as “difficult” during a BBC interview in May, his first since leaving the White House.

His former Vice-President, Kamala Harris, ran in his place as the Democratic candidate but was defeated by current President Donald Trump.

The former president has long championed cancer research. In 2022, he and his wife Jill Biden relaunched the “cancer moonshot” initiative, aiming to prevent over four million cancer deaths by 2047.

Biden’s advocacy is deeply personal; he lost his eldest son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015 and has himself been treated for skin cancer twice, in 2023 and 2025.

In recent months, Biden has largely stepped back from public life.

Prostate cancer: Common threat to men’s health

Prostate cancer remains the second most common cancer affecting men, following skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 13 out of every 100 men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime, with age being the most significant risk factor.

Biden’s ongoing treatment highlights the challenges of managing advanced prostate cancer and underscores the importance of early detection and continued research.

Joe Biden’s legacy

Joe Biden is a veteran American politician who served as the 46th President of the United States from 2021 to 2025, following eight years as Vice-President under Barack Obama.

Known for his long-standing career in public service, Biden has been a vocal advocate for cancer research, especially after losing his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015.

In 2022, he relaunched the “cancer moonshot” initiative with his wife Jill Biden. After stepping down from the 2024 presidential race, Biden has largely retreated from public life.

