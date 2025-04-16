Former US President Joe Biden criticised the Trump administration’s welfare policies during a speech in Chicago, accusing it of undermining the social security system

Biden described social security as a "sacred promise" and condemned staff cuts at the Social Security Agency, which serves 67 million Americans

Meanwhile, Trump defended the measures as targeting fraud, while Elon Musk controversially referred to social security as "the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time"

Former US President Joe Biden used his first public speech since leaving office to criticise the Trump administration’s approach to welfare policies.

Speaking at a disability rights event in Chicago, Biden accused the government of taking a “hatchet” to the social security system, which provides essential income to 67 million Americans, primarily retirees and individuals with disabilities.

Biden condemns Trump’s social security cuts. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

According to BBC, without naming Trump directly, Biden described the administration’s actions as “breath-taking” in their damage and destruction, emphasising the importance of social security as a “sacred promise.”

Trump administration defends cost-cutting measures

The Trump administration, led by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, has targeted the Social Security Agency (SSA) for staff reductions, aiming to cut 7,000 jobs—approximately 10% of its workforce.

Musk has controversially labelled social security as “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.”

Trump has maintained that the cuts are focused on eliminating fraudulent claims and payments to illegal immigrants, signing an order on Tuesday to prevent ineligible individuals from accessing benefits.

Democratic concerns over welfare cuts

Democratic politicians have repeatedly accused the administration of planning sweeping reductions to social security.

Biden’s remarks align with broader concerns about the impact of these policies on vulnerable populations.

The SSA, now under the control of a Trump appointee, responded to Biden’s speech by accusing him of “lying” about the administration’s intentions.

Obama criticises Trump’s harvard funding freeze

On the same day, former President Barack Obama criticised the Trump administration’s decision to freeze over $2 billion in federal funds for Harvard University.

Trump’s move came after Harvard refused to alter its hiring, admissions, and teaching practices, which he claims are essential to combating antisemitism on campus.

Obama described the decision as “unlawful and ham-handed,” marking a rare instance of public criticism from the former president.

Biden criticises Trump administration’s welfare policies. Photo credit: Scott Olson/GettyImages

About Joe Biden

Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, served from 2021 to 2025. A seasoned politician, he represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate for 36 years before becoming Vice President under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.

Known for his focus on healthcare, climate change, and restoring international alliances, Biden's presidency was marked by efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

