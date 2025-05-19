Former US President Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Cancer

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, according to a statement from his personal office

Despite the severity of the disease, doctors say the cancer is hormone-sensitive, offering a path for effective management

Biden, 82, and his family are currently reviewing treatment options as he remains at his home in Wilmington, Delaware

Details of Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis

Last week, Joe Biden underwent medical evaluation after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.

According to his office, a new prostate nodule was detected, leading to further examination. On Friday, Biden was officially diagnosed with prostate cancer, with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating metastasis to the bone.

Joe Biden’s cancer treatment options

Despite the aggressive nature of the disease, Biden's office emphasised that the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, a characteristic that enables effective management.

The 82-year-old former president and his family are currently reviewing treatment options with his medical team.

Joe Biden’s health history and public appearance

Concerns regarding Joe Biden’s health and age have persisted throughout his political career, especially during his presidency.

In February 2024, Biden underwent a routine physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Center, where his physician, Dr Kevin O’Connor, stated that there were no new concerns and that Biden remained fit for duty.

Since leaving office, Biden has maintained a relatively low profile but has recently begun reappearing in public engagements.

Earlier this month, he appeared on ABC’s “The View,” addressing concerns about cognitive decline during his final year in office, firmly stating, "They are wrong. There is nothing to sustain that."

Joe Biden’s prostate cancer and future outlook

The announcement of Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis comes shortly after reports indicated that he had undergone evaluation for a small nodule on his prostate.

While details regarding his treatment remain undisclosed, CNN has inquired about where Biden is currently receiving medical care. This development is expected to attract further public attention as he navigates his health challenges.

