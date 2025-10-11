Pastor Mwoltok Benjamin Dalong, whose sister was accused of allegedly setting her officer husband ablaze, has broken his silence on the case.

It was reported that Lieutenant Samson Haruna and his wife had an altercation at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa, in Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

The altercation escalated, leading to Haruna sustaining burn injuries, which later took his life on October 6, 2025.

Officer’s wife’s brother speaks about accusation

On his Facebook page, Pastor Dalong addressed the accusation against his sister and sent a strong message to her.

His Facebook post read:

“Sometimes, the world doesn’t wait to hear the truth — it creates one. It takes a tragedy, adds assumption, spices it with emotion, and serves it on the table of gossip. And when the noise grows louder, truth quietly sits in the corner… waiting.

‘But here’s what I’ve learned this week — rumors travel fast, but truth never misses its destination. A family is mourning. A soldier has fallen. And while people joke, tease, and tag communities with mockery, others are bleeding inside.

“The Nigerian Army’s official report is clear — it was a domestic fire incident following a dispute, not the twisted stories flying around. No one has been declared guilty. No one deserves the social media execution happening right now.

Advising people and encouraging his sister, he added:

“We can be better as a people. We can hold our words until facts are confirmed. We can choose compassion over clout. To everyone who has chosen silence over speculation — thank you. And to my sister — stand strong. The storm may roar, but truth does not drown.”

Reactions as friend mourns Lt Samson Haruna

Gift Misheck Aibadungs said:

This domestic fire that engulfed one party after a heated argument hmmmmm. E be as e get. But God knows everything.

Josiah Simon said:

God will help us

Nan Sam said:

It is well bro

