Experienced Pilot Escapes B2 Bomber, Saving Lives and Avoiding Midair Collision

A SkyWest Airlines pilot made a split-second decision to execute an “aggressive” evasive manoeuvre, narrowly avoiding a midair collision with a B-52 bomber over North Dakota

The Embraer E175 jet, flying from Minneapolis to Minot, encountered the military aircraft unexpectedly, prompting a tense but composed response from crew and passengers

Following the dramatic go-around, the pilot’s detailed explanation and shaken tone depicted the gravity of the incident, now under official investigation

A SkyWest Airlines pilot reportedly carried out an “aggressive” evasive manoeuvre mid-flight to steer clear of a US Air Force B-52 bomber over North Dakota, averting what could have been a catastrophic collision.

The incident unfolded Saturday night as the Embraer E175 jet, operating as Delta Connection Flight 3788, travelled from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Minot International Airport.

Near-Miss with B-52 Bomber over North Dakota

According to Aviation A2Z, the commercial jet came dangerously close to a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base during the 90-minute journey. Crew members and passengers seated on the right side of the plane reportedly spotted the bomber, prompting the pilot’s swift reaction.

The pilot is said to have taken “a really hard turn,” followed by an announcement over the intercom: “Sorry, everybody, I’ll explain everything when we land safely,” recalled passenger Monica Green in a statement to KFYR TV. She described the moment as unnervingly quiet, adding, “We all just kind of looked at each other and stayed quiet.”

Pilot transparency earns passenger praise

Green praised the pilot’s detailed post-flight account and noted his shaken demeanour. “He was very casual, if you can be casual about something like that, but you could tell he was stressed. He was almost shaking, trying to find the right words, but he was nice and detailed. It felt good that they weren’t just going to brush it off,” she said.

The pilot reportedly explained that air traffic control had instructed him to alter course due to insufficient separation from another aircraft. He added that he had not been informed about military air traffic, which he considered irregular given Minot Air Force Base’s radar capability. In response, he quickly decided the safest option was to turn behind the bomber.

Safe landing and ongoing investigation

Despite the tense sequence of events, the flight landed safely in Minot. Passengers expressed gratitude for the pilot’s openness and composure during the incident.

SkyWest Airlines confirmed the encounter, stating: “SkyWest Flight 3788, operating as Delta Connection from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Minot, North Dakota on July 18, landed safely in Minot after being cleared for approach by the tower but performed a go-around when another aircraft became visible in their flight path. We are investigating the incident.”

