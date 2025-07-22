A man shared his review about an Air India flight he boarded days after the tragic crash, detailing what he saw inside the plane

In a Facebook post, a man shared his observations from his business class flight a month after the crash

Many who came across his post shared their thoughts on what he posted and their personal experiences

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

A man shares his review about the Air India flight he boarded days after the tragic plane crash.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Exactly a month after the crash, the man, identified as Liberties Jack on Facebook, shared what he noticed when he entered his business class flight.

Passenger on Air India plane shares observations

In a Facebook post, the man stated the two things he noticed about the interior of the plane. He said there was a lack of armrests in the seat, but the bed was comfortable.

The man also spoke about the character of the flight attendants and the ambience of the suites.

He said:

“Hi everyone! A few days ago, I flew Business class with Air India from Delhi to London. I wasn't sure what to expect given the negative reviews. Despite a few shortcomings, such as the lack of armrests and a boring menu, I must say I was pleasantly surprised.

“Suites with highwall sliding doors, great service from FAs, and comfortable beds. I think if Air India can repeat this on all routes, they will be a force to be reckoned with. What do you all think of Air India?”

See the full video below:

Reactions trail man’s Air India flight experience

Evan Angus Ibuki said:

"You are lucky to be on their new A350s, which were meant to be delivered to Aeroflot. The cabins are not Air India’s design, most of them stayed as Aeroflot’s design choices."

Joanne-Marie Jordan said:

"Loving the 'pods' on this plane... Never flown with Air India, but if all their BC seats are like this, I will seriously think about it!"

Alok Bhargava said:

"I did that sector three weeks ago. These are erstwhile Vistara ( an AI- SQ JV), now wholly owned by AI. Excellent world class flight. Doing the return sector on 17th July. Just hoping AI improves to this standard at least."

Andrew Kyle James said:

"Even if your boarding pass says Seat 11A, the FAs will move you out of that seat for someone more important."

A man who boarded an Air India business class flight shows 3 things he noticed inside the plane. Photo: Aaron Foster

Air India plane crash investigation report released

In a related story on Legit.ng, a preliminary investigation report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was released publicly a month after the crash.

According to the report, the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

The report sparked reactions from aviation experts and stakeholders, including the chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson.

