Nigeria Air's first aircraft has successfully landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Enthusiastic Nigerians have widely shared the video of the aircraft landing at the airport on social media

However, a group is not pleased—the local airline operators who are currently in court, challenging Nigeria's air operations.

Nigeria Air, the country's national airline, has landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, despite an ongoing court order and fierce protest by local airline operators.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment the Nigeria Air aircraft-Boeing 737-860-touched down at Abuja airport earlier today, Friday, May 26, 2023.

The aircraft has a white background and the ‘Nigeria Air’ inscription body written.

Nigeria Air lands in Abuja for launch Photo credit: @bashirahmed, @presidency

Source: Facebook

Sirika determine to get the airline running before May 29

Legit.ng had earlier reported Hadi Sirika promised that Nigeria Air would commence operation before the swearing-in ceremony of the new administration.

He said:

“Operation of local and international flights will commence soon. Before the end of this administration, before May 29, we will fly."

However, Aviation expert and analyst, Captain Ado Sanusi reacting to the Minister's comments noted that Nigeria Air will not fly or commence operation before Monday, May 29.

Speaking on Channels TV he explained:

"The aircraft's arrival does not indicate an immediate commencement of commercial operations prior to the change of administration.

" While bringing the plane to the country is one aspect, launching the airline and obtaining the required approvals from the NCAA is a separate matter.

"Obtaining an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) is a crucial and essential step, which involves conducting demonstration flights. Although the Director General of the NCAA has the authority to grant waivers, demonstration flights are vital for ensuring safe operations, and it seems unlikely that such a waiver would be given.

"Therefore, it is practically impossible for the airline to begin operations within the next two days. It is not possible."

Airline Operators to Sue Minister

On the hand, the Airline Operators of Nigeria have expressed their disapproval of the intentions of Senator Hadi Sirika.

Leadership reports that the legal representatives of the Airline Operators of Nigeria have sent a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to intervene and prevent the minister from circumventing the court orders.

Furthermore, the domestic airlines have also issued a warning that they may take legal action against the minister for contempt of court if he continues his plan to launch Nigeria Air.

Source: Legit.ng