The UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced Ministerial Resolution No. (179) of 2026, introducing a new national scholarship framework

The resolution names eight priority countries for scholarship destinations, including China, Germany, Japan and Finland, to diversify where Emirati students study

Children of martyrs, students in remote areas, and social support beneficiaries are among the priority groups identified under the new scholarship rules

The UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has introduced a sweeping overhaul of its national scholarship programme, tying awards more closely to academic quality benchmarks and the country's broader economic goals.

Ministerial Resolution No. (179) of 2026, announced on August 18, sets out a single, unified framework covering the conditions, requirements and procedures for awarding and managing scholarships for Emirati students.

UAE scholarships programme aligns awards with academic quality and national economic goals. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Gulf News, the ministry said the resolution builds on existing federal laws and Cabinet decisions.

Why the new rules were introduced

According to the ministry, the reforms are designed to make government scholarship spending more efficient, raise the quality of academic programmes supported by public funds, and develop national talent that can contribute to the UAE's economic and knowledge-based development. The resolution also aligns the scholarship system with the country's future strategic priorities.

When reviewing applications, the ministry will consider academic performance, priority fields of study, the quality of the educational institution, and the type of academic admission.

Certain groups will receive additional consideration within this process, including children of martyrs, beneficiaries of social support programmes, and students living in remote areas.

"This approach aims to ensure that scholarships are directed towards the most deserving and qualified national talent," the ministry said.

Institution rankings and destination countries

The resolution introduces tiered global ranking requirements that universities must meet to qualify as approved scholarship destinations. Institutions ranked in the world's top 50 for a specific subject qualify regardless of their overall position.

For universities in the United States and Australia, a top 100 ranking in both the relevant subject and overall standing is required. Institutions in other English-speaking countries must place within the top 200 in both categories, while those in non-English-speaking countries need a top 300 subject and overall ranking.

Eight countries have been added to the approved list of scholarship destinations: China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany and Finland. The ministry said the move "supports the diversification of scholarship destinations, strengthens academic and scientific relations, and advances the UAE's strategic priorities."

Global university rankings determine approved destinations for scholarship awards. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

UAE publishes visit visa fees for foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE government has released an official breakdown of fees attached to visit visa applications, giving prospective travellers a clear picture of what they should expect to pay before setting foot in the country.

The fee schedule, published by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), lists every charge associated with obtaining a visit visa, from the initial application stage through to the issuance of the travel document itself.

Source: Legit.ng