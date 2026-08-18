INEC held a joint meeting of its Voter Education and Gender and Inclusivity departments after the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections

National Commissioner Mallam Mohammed Kudu Haruna said preparations for the 2027 general election must be accelerated urgently

INEC identified women, youth, persons with disabilities and civil society groups as key audiences for its voter education drive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has launched intensified preparations for the 2027 General Election, with a focus on reaching every eligible Nigerian voter before the polls.

The push was the central theme of a strategic joint implementation meeting bringing together the Commission's Voter Education and Publicity Department and its Gender and Inclusivity Department.

INEC launches preparations for the 2027 General Election, driving voter education and inclusivity nationwide. Photo credit: Inecnigeria/x

Source: Twitter

Heads of Voter Education from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory attended the session, which was convened following the conclusion of the off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

INEC's priorities for 2027

Addressing the meeting, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mallam Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said the Commission's most pressing task was to develop communication strategies that would move Nigerians of voting age to participate actively in the 2027 elections.

Haruna described the work as both straightforward and deeply complex. While voter education centres on questions such as who should be reached, what they need to know, and how best to reach them, he said translating those answers into action across Nigeria's vast and diverse population demands careful planning and professional execution.

He said the core aim of voter education is to help citizens understand how to participate in elections and to encourage eligible voters to exercise their civic responsibility, while acknowledging that voting in Nigeria remains voluntary.

The National Commissioner named women, young people, the media, civil society organisations and persons with disabilities as priority audiences whose specific information needs the Commission must understand and address directly.

Call for accurate and timely communication

Haruna told voter education officers that every message issued by the Commission must be accurate, truthful, timely, transparent and consistent. He added that communication channels must be chosen based on the audience being targeted and the nature of the message being delivered.

He challenged officers to sharpen their communication skills and deepen their understanding of the electoral process, stressing the need for clear and civil public engagement. He also highlighted the importance of officers being familiar with the Constitution, electoral laws, and relevant legislation including the Freedom of Information and Data Protection laws.

Haruna said the Commission's communication policy must be strictly followed, as effective information management is central to maintaining public trust in the electoral process.

He described the overall task as enormous but expressed confidence that the meeting would help departments close existing gaps and turn approved plans into real activity on the ground.

INEC is chaired by Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, under whose leadership the Commission has committed to conducting elections that are credible, inclusive and reflective of the Nigerian people's will.

See the X post below:

MURIC blasts INEC, calls for chairman's sack

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has held the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) responsible for the alleged widespread barring of hijab-wearing Muslim women from casting their votes during the Osun state governorship election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

MURIC's executive director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, detailed the allegations in a statement released on Sunday, August 16, 2026, and obtained by Legit.ng, describing the incidents as deliberate and targeted.

Source: Legit.ng