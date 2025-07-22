A man, Adam Taylor-Eruera, shared his disappointment during an Air India flight, days after a tragic plane crash

He boarded the plane hours after an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, killing 241 passengers on June 12, 2025

Adam shared his experience about the lack of amenities on his business class flight, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

A man, Adam Taylor-Eruera, shared why he was disappointed during an Air India flight he boarded days after the tragic plane crash.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

A man, Adam Taylor-Eruera, shares why he was disappointed during an Air India flight he boarded. Photo: Facebook/Adam Taylor-Eruera, Getty Images/Abdul Munaff

Source: UGC

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Weeks after the crash, Adam, on a Facebook group, shared what he noticed about the food and other observations about the flight.

Passenger on Air India plane shares observations

In a Facebook post, the man shared pictures of inside the plane and narrated his experience.

The man noted that he was disappointed while flying business class from Delhi.

Adam shared what he observed about the food, wifi and other things he experienced during the flight.

He said:

“Air India Business Class Delhi to KL was disappointing. Practically a Prem Econ seat if that, no lie flat, warm champagne, no wifi, and no inflight details on how long to the destination. The staff and the main meal were lovely.”

A man who boarded the Air India plane days after the tragic crash mentions 4 things he didn’t like about the flight. Photo: Aaron Foster

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trail man’s Air India flight experience

Cato King Van Diemen said:

"Absolutely nothing would encourage me to take an Air India flight! Not because of the recent tragedy, but cabin maintenance, ground staff service, and business class offerings are not upto standard."

Goutham Ravi said:

"Yep..older aircraft but refurbished seats..wouldn't go to the extent of calling it PE space wise but surely accessories. IfE wise it would be PE level."

Vikas Chaudhary said:

"Do you expect a lie flat for 3-4 hours of flight ? I can’t think of more than a handful of airline who offer it specially in western world."

Christian Goeller said:

"It’s like a 5 hour flight… air India has plenty to criticize but you’re on an A320, expecting lie-flat is laughable. It’s expected to be on par with a U.S. domestic first class, which looks about right from your photos. They don’t deserve criticism in this instance, IMO."

Raj Gahlot said:

"That’s very common on small transit flights. Business class doesn’t always mean lie flat. Look before you Purchase."

Air India plane crash investigation report released

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a preliminary investigation report of the Air India plane crash by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was released publicly a month after the incident.

According to the report, the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

The report sparked reactions from aviation experts and stakeholders, including the chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng