35-Year-Old Catholic Priest Takes His Own Life, Causes Stir

The Catholic Church in Italy is mourning the devastating loss of Father Matteo Balzano, a young priest who tragically took his own life in his Cannobio parish residence

His death has reignited urgent calls for better mental health support and emotional care for clergy, who often shoulder immense burdens in isolation

Testimonials from fellow priests reveal the human struggles behind the cassock, portraying a wider crisis of compassion and understanding within the Church

The Catholic community in Italy has been left reeling by the death of Father Matteo Balzano, a 35-year-old priest who took his own life on Saturday, July 5.

The Diocese of Novara confirmed that Balzano had failed to appear for Sunday Mass, prompting concern among his colleagues.

His body was later discovered in his residence at the parish in Cannobio, Piedmont.

Father Franco Giudice, episcopal vicar for clergy and consecrated life, responded with sorrow, stating that “only the Lord, he who scrutinizes and knows each one of us, knows how to understand the most impenetrable mysteries of the human soul.”

He offered prayers for Balzano and expressed solidarity with his grieving family and parish community.

Remembering Father Balzano, life and service

Born on 3 January 1990 in Borgomanero, Balzano had served the Church with dedication. He was ordained on 10 June 2017 by Bishop Franco Giulio Brambilla and began his ministry as parochial vicar in Castelletto sopra Ticino. After a period serving at the Marian shrine in Re, he rejoined active pastoral work in Cannobio, where he engaged with youth and supported communities in the Cannobina Valley.

One parishioner, Maria Grazia, recalled a striking conversation with Balzano before his death. Referring to the loss of another local figure, he had confided: “no one knows the hell one has inside to commit such an extreme act.”

Funeral mass held in honour of late priest

On Monday, July 7, a prayer vigil took place at St. Victor Church in Cannobio. The funeral Mass was celebrated the following morning by Bishop Brambilla, before Father Balzano was laid to rest at the cemetery church in Grignasco.

Support for Catholic priests under scrutiny

The tragedy has reignited calls for deeper understanding and pastoral care for priests, who often face immense emotional and spiritual burdens. Father Omar Buenaventura, a Peruvian cleric known for his outreach to the marginalised, wrote movingly on Facebook: “Like any man, I feel, I suffer, I laugh, I cry, I get anxious, I get sad, and many, many times I feel that the weight on my shoulders is too great and is going to crush me.”

He stressed that priests need “to be embraced, listened to, supported, loved, forgiven, and cared for,” warning against the perception of clergy as emotionless functionaries.

Rediscovering the humanity of priesthood

Father Francisco Javier Bronchalo, from Spain’s Diocese of Getafe, similarly urged communities to recognise that “we are not superheroes” and the priestly vocation does not shield individuals from suffering. He observed that “the loneliness of priests is not so much physical but emotional” and emphasised the damage caused by societal indifference and judgment.

Bronchalo warned that Balzano’s suicide was symptomatic of broader issues, where some communities “demand much but offer little support.” He called for a renewed commitment to truth, compassion, and community, asserting that “none of us are immune from such a tragedy.”

Clergy suicides highlight mental health crisis

Recent data underscore the gravity of the issue. A 2020 study indicated at least seven priest suicides in France over four years. In Ireland, eight clergy deaths were reported over a decade, while Brazil recorded 40 priest suicides between 2016 and 2023. Experts attribute the troubling trend to chronic overwork, emotional isolation, and the pressures of clericalism.

Father Balzano’s passing has forced a reckoning within the Catholic Church, bringing attention to the unseen struggles of clergy and the urgent need for systemic pastoral and mental health support.

