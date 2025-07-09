Legendary Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Rufai lost his long battle with illness on Thursday, July 3, 2025

The former Super Eagles shot-stopper won AFCON 1994 with Nigeria and also played at two World Cups

A video of the scene at his house in Lagos after his demise has gone viral on social media, drawing reactions

Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai sadly passed away at 61 on Thursday, July 3, 2025, after losing his battle with prolonged illness, which had plagued him since 2012.

Rufai manned the goal for the Super Eagles of Nigeria from 1983 to 1998, during which he won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and featured at two World Cups in 1994 and 1998.

Peter Rufai playing for Nigeria against Paraguay at the 1998 World Cup. Photo by Stu Forster/Allsport.

Source: Getty Images

According to The NFF, he began his career at Stationery Stores in Lagos and had stints in Europe, including with clubs in Benin Republic, Belgium, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Dodo Mayana, as he was fondly referred to, retired in 2000 and settled in Spain, setting up a goalkeeper’s academy, but eventually relocated to Nigeria to live.

State of Rufai's house after his death

Condolences poured in for the legendary goalkeeper Rufai from the Nigerian football community, many of whom remembered him for his skills in goal and cheerfulness.

As seen in a video going viral on TikTok by BBC News Yoruba, the situation at the former player’s house was calm after his death, with people filling the condolence book.

His neighbours testified that he was a responsible man who participated in the development of the community and was humble despite his status as a former star who travelled around the world.

The video drew reactions from the fans, many of whom hailed his legacy and believed he should have found help when he was suffering from his illness.

@OLASABAZOE wrote:

“People are quick to sign the condolence book but never quick to help.”

@Bolajoko wrote:

“People are so quick to say condolences 💐 instead of to assist the person when they are alive. So sad 😭!”

@OsunAdara wrote:

“When he needed help, no one stood by him. Now you are saying what what. Same applicable to to Rasheed Yekini.”

@DouglasIzevbigie wrote:

“May God not let Nigeria happen to me nor my siblings, Amen. Because it's a country never to sacrifice for thinking you will be a hero. He would have survived if the necessary financial help was there.”

Peter Rufai celebrates with Uche Okechukwu after Nigeria beat Spain 3-2 at 1998 World Cup. Photo by Jacques Demarthon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Rufai, until his death, lived in Idimu, Lagos, where he was a royal prince and was touted to take over the throne after his father passed away in 1998, when he was at RC Deportivo.

He eventually did not ascend the throne and continued his career in Europe. He had a short spell at Gil Vicente afterwards before retiring from professional football.

How former clubs paid tribute to Rufai

Legit.ng reported on how former clubs paid tribute to Peter Rufai after the legendary goalkeeper passed away at the age of 61 after a long battle with illness.

He played for many clubs in Europe, including those in Belgium, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands, most of which paid tribute to his contribution to their clubs.

