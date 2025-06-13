A newly surfaced video captures the moment Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India Boeing 787 crash, walks away from the wreckage on his own two feet

Ramesh, a British national visiting family in India, described hearing a loud noise just 30 seconds after takeoff before the plane went down

In the aftermath, he found himself surrounded by bodies and debris but managed to stand up, run, and get to safety before being rushed to the hospital

A harrowing video showing the sole survivor of the Air India Boeing 787 crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, emerging from the wreckage has surfaced online.

The footage captures Ramesh walking out on his own two feet, visibly shaken but alive, in what has become a rare and astonishing escape from disaster.

Sole survivor recounts the crash

According to India Today, Ramesh, 40, was the only person to make it out alive after the tragic accident. He described the terrifying moment when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

“Thirty seconds after take off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” he told the Hindustan Times.

Ramesh’s escape from wreckage

Sitting in seat 11A, near the front of the aircraft, Ramesh was surrounded by devastation. Despite the chaos, he managed to stand and flee.

“When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital,” he said.

Ramesh, a British citizen, had been in India visiting relatives. His survival has sparked widespread shock and intrigue, as investigations into the cause of the crash continue.

