A British man has miraculously survived a devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner erupted into flames after plunging into a medical college moments after takeoff

Authorities confirmed that Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated in 11A, is the only survivor of the catastrophic disaster

Survivor's account of the crash

Kumar Ramesh, seated in 11A, recounted the harrowing experience. “Thirty seconds after takeoff there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” he told the *Hindustan Times* from the civil hospital in Asarwa, Ahmedabad.

The 40-year-old British national, who has lived in the UK for 20 years, was returning after visiting family in India. His younger brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, 27, expressed disbelief at the news. “We were just shocked as soon as we heard it… He said: ‘I have no idea how I exited the plane.’”

Medical condition and investigation

Dr Dhaval Gameti, treating Ramesh, confirmed his condition: “He was disorientated, with multiple injuries all over his body. But he seems to be out of danger.”

Initial reports suggested no survivors until Ahmedabad police confirmed Ramesh’s survival. Videos showed thick smoke and a fireball as the aircraft crashed into the Meghani Nagar residential area minutes after its 1.38pm (local time) takeoff.

Victims and global mourning

Air India confirmed that the flight had 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese passengers. Gatwick Airport prepared a reception centre for grieving relatives.

Among the deceased were British couple Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek, known for their spiritual wellness centre, and Gloucester residents Akeel Nanabawa, his wife, and their four-year-old daughter.

The Gloucester Muslim Bereavement Council shared its sorrow: “During this moment of overwhelming sorrow, our hearts go out to all those left behind.”

International response and condolences

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the crash as “devastating.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was “heartbreaking beyond words.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla expressed their condolences: “Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations.”

UK officials are now working with Indian authorities to investigate the disaster. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch confirmed its deployment to India to assist in uncovering the cause of this catastrophic event.

