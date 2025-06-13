Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, June 13, visited the crash site of the Air India plane in Ahmedabad

Modi met Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the deadly Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, which killed more than 200 people

Modi condoled the loss of numerous lives in the tragic air accident in Ahmedabad and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging the immense pain and loss they are enduring

Ahmedabad, India - Narendra Modi, prime minister of India, on Friday, June 13, visited the crash site of the ill-fated plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Legit.ng reports that Modi shared photographs from his visit via his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

There, the Indian leader met officials and teams working in the aftermath of the tragedy.

He wrote:

"Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy."

Indian plane crash death toll rises

Meanwhile, the latest data confirmed by police and reported by the international news agency, Reuters, has shown that the death toll has risen to 290.

A local police officer was quoted as saying that the death toll had exceeded the initial figure, as emergency services continued to search the crash site.

Authorities are still working to identify the bodies.

According to preliminary information, there were 242 passengers and crew members on board, but the number of victims has gone beyond this figure, as the collision occurred in a residential area.

This means that in addition to the people on the plane, there are also victims on the ground - civilians who were in the wrong place, at the wrong time, according to Sky News.

Pakistan PM extends condolences over plane crash

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the Air India (AI171) plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on his X:

"Saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight near Ahmedabad today. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy."

Shehbaz's elder brother and three-time former leader of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif also offered condolences to Modi and the people of India over the loss of life in the plane crash in a post on his X handle.

Air India crash: Family among casualties

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a doctor couple and their three young children were among the victims of the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Families were thrown into mourning, with a smiling selfie taken aboard the ill-fated aircraft now serving as a haunting reminder of their final moments.

The selfie, taken by Dr Joshi before takeoff, showed the couple smiling across the aisle from their three children. The image captured what was meant to be a joyful new chapter in their lives.

