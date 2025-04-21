Pope Francis, aged 88, passed away after battling double pneumonia, leaving the Catholic Church with questions about his succession

The Vatican will soon convene a papal conclave to elect a new pope, with 138 cardinals eligible to vote

Pope Francis’s final public appearance on Easter Sunday featured a blessing to the faithful, delivering a message of peace and religious freedom

The Vatican has confirmed the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88, after a prolonged battle with double pneumonia.

The pontiff, who became the Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church in 2013 after the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, had been hospitalised for several weeks.

"My Dear Brothers and Sisters": Last Words of Pope Francis To Catholics Before His Death At 88

The Vatican confirmed that the Pope was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, affecting both of his lungs, and described his condition as “complex.”

Pope Francis's health had been deteriorating for some time, with his hospitalisation marking a critical point in his papacy.

His passing raises questions about his legacy and who will succeed him as the next leader of the Catholic Church.

Pope’s Easter appearance and last words to all catholic faithful

Despite his frailty, Pope Francis made a heartfelt appearance on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, addressing the thousands of worshippers in St. Peter's Square.

Though he was in a wheelchair, the Pope's presence was a moment of joy for the gathered crowd.

His last public words were simple yet powerful:

"Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter."

His appearance was particularly meaningful given his recent health struggles. Pope Francis had only just been discharged from the hospital after a five-week stay, during which he received treatment for double pneumonia.

His Easter message was a symbol of resilience and dedication, as he offered blessings to the faithful, making several stops to bless babies and connect with the younger members of his flock.

Pope's finally message on religious freedom, peace

During the traditional Easter address, which was delivered by a clergy member on his behalf, Pope Francis emphasized the need for religious freedom as a cornerstone of global peace. In his address, he remarked:

“There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the views of others.”

These words echoed his long-standing advocacy for tolerance and understanding, stressing that peace can only be achieved when all individuals are free to express their faith and beliefs.

Despite his frailty, Pope Francis’s message resonated deeply with the millions of Catholics around the world.

Challenges During the Jubilee Year Amid Health Concerns

This Easter marked a special jubilee year for the Church, a time when millions of pilgrims traditionally visit Rome. However, due to his ongoing health issues, Pope Francis had to miss several key Holy Week events.

Notably, he was absent from the Easter vigil on Saturday, April 19, 2025, and had delegated many responsibilities to the cardinals. This was the first time during his papacy that Pope Francis had to rely heavily on his cardinals for such duties.

Despite his health limitations, he made a brief appearance at St. Peter's Basilica on April 19, praying for the faithful and offering sweets to children. This small but significant gesture reinforced his enduring connection with the congregation, even in his final days.

