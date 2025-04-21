Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday few hours before his death

The Head of the Catholic church attended the Easter Sunday blessing at the Vatican's St Peter's Square

The video of the moment the 88-year-old briefly appeared on St Peter’s Basilica balcony to greet the crowd has emerged

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Vatican, Italy - Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, passed away a few hours after attending Easter Sunday blessing at the Vatican's St Peter's Square.

The Easter Sunday blessing was Pope Francis last public appearance before the Vatican announced his death.

Pope Francis's last public appearance was for an Easter Sunday blessing at the Vatican's St Peter's Square. Photo credit: Vatican Pool

Source: Getty Images

As reported by BBC, it was unknown at the time if Pope Francis would join the service following his discharge from hospital last month.

In the video, Pope Francis was captured wishing the Catholic faithful a Happy Easter.

The Pontiff also moved around the Vatican in an open car amidst cheers from worshippers.

According to Vatican News, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced Pope Francis's death at the age of 88 on Monday, April 21, 2025.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

Recall that Pope Francis was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from a bout of bronchitis for several days.

The late Catholic leader returned to his Vatican residence at the Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery after spending 38 days in hospital.

According to Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, the late Pope Francis had requested that the funeral rites be simplified and focused on expressing the faith of the Church in the Risen Body of Christ.

“The renewed rite,” said Archbishop Ravelli, “seeks to emphasise even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world.”

Aljazeera also shared the video of Pope Francis' final appearance via its X handle @AJEnglish

"Pope Francis made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday, a day before his death.

"Too weak to give his full traditional Easter message, the 88-year-old briefly appeared on St Peter’s Basilica balcony to greet the crowd."

5 Powerful Cardinals Who Might Succeed Francis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Vatican will soon convene a papal conclave to elect a new pope, with 138 electors eligible to vote.

Prominent cardinals like Pietro Parolin, Peter Erdö, Luis Antonio Tagle, Matteo Zuppi, and Raymond Leo Burke are considered top contenders for the papacy.

2 African Cardinals who may become next Pope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the death of Pope Francis at his residence on Easter Monday has sent shockwaves across the globe.

Just a day before his death, the Pontiff made a public appearance during Easter Sunday celebrations at St. Peter’s Square after surviving double pneumonia.

Two African Cardinals, Peter Turkson of Ghana and Fridolin Ambongo Besungo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo—have emerged as top contenders to succeed the late pontiff.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng