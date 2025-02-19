The Vatican confirmed that the 88-year-old pontiff has bilateral pneumonia, requiring adjustments to his treatment

Due to his condition, all public engagements, including key events for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year, have been cancelled

Pope Francis has a history of lung complications, having undergone surgery as a young man and facing multiple hospitalizations in recent years

Pope Francis has been diagnosed with pneumonia affecting both lungs, with the Vatican describing his condition as “complex.”

The 88-year-old pontiff had been battling a respiratory infection for over a week before being admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Friday.

Vatican Uncovers Serious Health Condition Affecting Pope Francis, Details Emerge

Vatican Provides Health Update

In an official statement, the Vatican disclosed that a follow-up CT scan conducted on the Pope revealed bilateral pneumonia, necessitating further medical treatment.

“The Holy Father underwent a chest CT scan this afternoon, which confirmed the onset of bilateral pneumonia. This has required adjustments to his medication,” the statement read.

Despite the seriousness of his condition, the Vatican reassured the public that Pope Francis remains in good spirits and has spent his time reading, resting, and praying.

Pope Francis Expresses Gratitude

The Pope has personally thanked well-wishers for their prayers and support during his illness.

“He remains grateful for the prayers and asks everyone to continue praying for him,” a Vatican spokesperson stated.

Health Challenges and Event Cancellations

Prior to his hospitalization, Pope Francis had shown signs of bronchitis and had delegated others to deliver his speeches at scheduled events.

The Vatican confirmed that all public engagements on his calendar have been canceled through Sunday, including key events related to the 2025 Catholic Holy Year, which is set to run until next January.

Medical experts attending to the Pope initially treated him for what was believed to be a “polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract.”

However, his therapy was later modified to address the newly diagnosed pneumonia.

#### Preexisting Health Concerns

Pope Francis has a history of lung-related complications. As a young man, he underwent surgery to remove part of one lung due to pleurisy. His susceptibility to respiratory infections has led to multiple hospitalizations during his 12-year tenure as head of the Roman Catholic Church.

In March 2023, he spent three nights in the hospital due to bronchitis, and his current health challenges have once again raised concerns about his well-being.

As the Pope continues his treatment, the Vatican remains hopeful for his recovery while urging the faithful to keep him in their prayers.

