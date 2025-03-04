Pope Francis, 88, has been hospitalised at Gemelli Hospital in Rome since February 14, suffering from acute respiratory failure and other complications

Despite his health challenges, the Pope has continued to work from his hospital suite, signing documents and making phone calls

The Vatican has maintained transparency by providing twice-daily updates on his condition, marking his longest and most challenging hospital stay to date

Rome, Italy – Pope Francis, 88, has been hospitalised at Gemelli Hospital in Rome since February 14 and on March 3 suffered two episodes of "acute respiratory failure."

Initially admitted for bronchitis, the condition developed into pneumonia in both lungs. On February 22, the Vatican revealed that the Pope had suffered a "prolonged asthmatic attack" requiring "high-flow" oxygen via a nasal cannula.

Everything to Know About Pope Francis' Recent Illness After Suffering Another Respiratory Failure

Medical interventions and updates

The Pope also required blood transfusions for thrombocytopenia, a condition that prevents blood clotting.

Despite initial improvements, he suffered an "isolated crisis of bronchospasm" on February 28, leading to an episode of vomiting with inhalation.

Doctors performed two bronchoscopies to remove "abundant secretions," and the Pope continued to use an oxygen mask.

On March 3, he experienced two episodes of acute respiratory failure due to a significant accumulation of mucus.

Work continues despite health challenges

Despite his health challenges, Pope Francis has been staying in a special papal suite on the 10th floor of the hospital, continuing his work.

He has been reading, signing documents, and making telephone calls. However, he has not been seen in public since being hospitalised, and the Vatican has published his written texts each week instead of his usual Sunday Angelus prayers.

Transparent communication

In a shift towards greater transparency, the Vatican has been providing twice-daily updates on the Pope's health.

These updates include morning statements on his night's sleep and breakfast, and detailed evening medical bulletins on his clinical progress.

Doctors stated that the Pope himself requested frank communication about his medical state.

Longest hospital stay

This is Pope Francis's fourth hospital stay since becoming Pope on March 13, 2013, and his longest and most challenging.

He has previously been hospitalised for diverticulitis surgery, bronchitis, and a hernia operation. As a young man, he had part of his right lung removed, making him more susceptible to respiratory infections. Knee and hip pain have forced him to use a wheelchair since 2022.

“I may not survive this time” - Pope

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Francis has confided in close aides that he may not survive a recent case of pneumonia that led to his hospitalisation last week. According to a new report, doctors warned the 88-year-old pontiff that he was at risk of dying if he remained at the Vatican.

Consequently, he was rushed to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 21 with significant chest pain, having resisted calls to leave the Vatican for days.

Doctors diagnosed Pope Francis with a 'complex' respiratory infection, which includes asthmatic bronchitis, necessitating the use of cortisone antibiotic treatment. The infection is particularly concerning because the Pope had part of his lung removed many years ago.

