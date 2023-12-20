A Nigerian cleric has shed light on what is being planned against the leader of the Roman Catholic Church Pope Francis

In a Facebook post, the pastor claimed the pope is under pressure and appealed to people to put him in prayers

The pope had recently authorised priests to bless same-sex couples, a directive that has continued to spark debates across social media platforms

A Nigerian pastor, Robert Jr, has called for prayers for Pope Francis, saying there is a plan against him.

Pastor Robert Jr's appeal comes hours after the Roman Catholic Church leader gave a directive permitting priests to bless same-sex couples.

Pastor Robert Jr claims there is a grand plan against Pope Francis. Photo Credit: NurPhoto, Facebook/Gen Robert Jr

Source: Getty Images

Robert Jr speaks about 'One World Religion'

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Robert Jr, who had prophesied about Davido's twins, urged members of the Roman Catholic Church to pray for the pope, adding that he was also interceding for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the cleric, 'they' want to use Pope Francis to initiate the 'One World Religion.' In his words:

"Roman Catholic Church please pray for your pope. Even me am praying! They want to use him to initiate One World Religion..."

In the comment section of his post, Robert Jr shared old news stories to corroborate his standpoint and pointed accusing fingers at the Catholic Church.

"Just imagine! The Catholic Church is their plan to raise the one world religion and Roman Catholics are keeping quiet," he wrote.

He said many don't know what is coming.

Netizens react to pastor Robert Jr's statement

Divine Favour said:

"Make I ignore sha."

ShiNny Rose Ngohide said:

"Gen Robert Jr. Excatly what I told my boss today I told her there is something we are yet to find out May God not let my generation see such evil God ahbeg."

Karanja David said:

"The system of the beast is inevitable."

Amara Thelma said:

"Rapture is NEAR.

"I saw it in my dreams last Week."

Mentor Great said:

"They know they can't come through Pentecostal churches or other churches.

"This pope is not speaking with the holy spirit neither is he speaking I'm accordance with the bible.

"Something is wrong.

"This is a sign of end time.

"They want to control the world from one power."

Pope Francis speaks on where he wants to be buried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pope Francis had revealed where he wished to be laid to rest.

AFP News reported that the pontiff said he didn’t want to be buried in St Peter's Basilica alongside his immediate predecessors but in a Basilica in Rome.

He stated this during an interview on Mexican broadcaster Televisa's N+ streaming service on Wednesday, December 13.

Santa Maria Maggiore is one of the four papal basilicas in Rome, with which Francis said he felt a "special connection".

Source: Legit.ng