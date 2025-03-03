Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Vatican City - Pope Francis has suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency caused by an accumulation of mucus.

The Holy See Press Office said the two episodes were aspirated both times.

The Vatican says the acute respiratory insufficiency was caused by an accumulation of mucus. Photo credit: Vatican Pool

As reported by Vatican News, the Holy See Press Office released an update on Pope Francis’ health On Monday evening, March 3, 2025.

“Today, the Holy Father suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm.

"Two bronchoscopies were therefore performed, with the need to remove large secretions.

"In the afternoon, non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed. The Holy Father remained alert, oriented, and cooperative at all times.

"The prognosis remains guarded.”

