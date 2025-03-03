Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost will lead a prayer gathering in St. Peter’s Square tonight, as concerns for Pope Francis' health continue

The Vatican reports that Pope Francis "rested well throughout the night" as he remains in stable but complex condition

Faithful from around the world hold marathon prayer vigils for Pope Francis outside Rome’s Gemelli Hospital

In a solemn announcement, the Vatican confirmed that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, would lead the recitation of the Holy Rosary this evening at 9:00 p.m. in St. Peter’s Square.

The prayer gathering is a response to concerns over Pope Francis' health as he continues treatment.

After Pope Reportedly Tells Aides He May Die, New Details Are Emerging About His Health Days Later

The Holy Father has been under medical supervision since March 2, when Vatican officials described his condition as “stable” yet “complex.”

The latest update on Monday morning indicated that the Pope “rested well throughout the night.”

Despite the positive note, the Pope’s medical team continues to monitor his condition closely, given its complexity.

Pope Francis resting well throughout the night

On March 3, 2025, the Holy See Press Office released a brief but reassuring statement confirming that “the pope rested well throughout the night.”

This follows a March 2 bulletin that outlined Pope Francis' condition as "stable" but requiring ongoing treatment. The pontiff has been receiving oxygen therapy, although he has not needed mechanical ventilation.

Vatican reports ‘stable' yet ‘complex' condition of Pope Francis

The March 2 evening update from the Holy See Press Office informed journalists that Pope Francis' condition remained stable throughout the day.

“The clinical conditions of the Holy Father have remained stable throughout today; the pope has not required non-invasive mechanical ventilation, but only oxygen therapy with high flow,” the statement noted.

It was added that the Pope has no fever and has been engaging in daily activities, such as participating in Holy Mass and meeting officials.

Despite stability in his condition, the situation remains complex and continues to be monitored closely by medical professionals. Vatican officials caution that while no immediate risks are present, the condition has the potential for criticality.

Faithful hold ‘marathon' prayer vigils for Pope Francis

Since Pope Francis' hospitalization, the faithful and members of religious orders from around the globe have gathered in front of Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, holding “marathon” prayer vigils for his recovery.

The prayers and support from the global community have been a source of comfort during this challenging time.

As the world watches and prays for Pope Francis' recovery, Cardinal Prevost's leadership in the Holy Rosary this evening will undoubtedly be a significant spiritual moment, bringing together believers in hope and faith.

“I may not survive this time” - Pope

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Francis has confided in close aides that he may not survive a recent case of pneumonia that led to his hospitalisation last week.

According to a new report, doctors warned the 88-year-old pontiff that he was at risk of dying if he remained at the Vatican.

Consequently, he was rushed to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 21 with significant chest pain, having resisted calls to leave the Vatican for days.

