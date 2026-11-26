The UK Home Office updated its Migrant Victims of Domestic Abuse Concession policy, and certain foreigners found themselves shut out of a key immigration route

Three specific groups of migrants cannot access emergency support but still hit a wall when it came to long-term settlement

The policy made clear that a 3-month permission granted under the concession may not lead to eligibility under any other immigration route for these groups

Three categories of foreigners in the UK cannot apply for immediate permanent residency, even after qualifying for emergency immigration support under the Migrant Victims of Domestic Abuse Concession (MVDAC).

The policy, updated on October 8, 2026 by the UK Home Office, allows migrant victims of domestic abuse to apply for a short 3-month permission to stay in the UK, independent of their abusive partner or parent.

UK identifies who does not qualify for instant permanent residency. Photo credit: The Independent.

Source: UGC

While many applicants can go on to seek immediate settlement through Appendix Victim of Domestic Abuse (Appendix VDA), three specific groups cannot.

The 3 groups barred from immediate settlement

According to the Home Office document, the applicants who qualify for the concession but are blocked from applying for immediate settlement under Appendix VDA are:

- Partners or children of a person with permission to enter or stay in the UK on a work route

- Partners or children of a person with permission to stay as a student

- Partners, fiancé(e)s, proposed civil partners, or children who entered under the Ukraine Scheme based on their relationship with a Ukrainian national

The policy states clearly that these three groups "must understand that a grant of 3 months permission outside the rules under this concession may not lead to eligibility under any other immigration route."

What the 3-month concession actually offers

The 3-month permission granted under the concession is intended to give affected migrants temporary breathing room, allowing them to access public funds and find safe accommodation independently.

However, the permission replaces any existing immigration leave the applicant held, and this change cannot be reversed if the applicant later chooses to return to their relationship.

Applicants in the three excluded categories should not assume that receiving the 3-month concession automatically opens a path to remaining in the UK permanently.

The Home Office document notes that the grant of permission "does not guarantee any future immigration application will be successful."

Those in the affected groups who wish to remain in the UK after the 3-month period must either make a separate qualifying application before the period expires or make arrangements to leave the UK safely.

The concession is specifically designed to access public funds, not to serve as a stepping stone to settlement for these cohorts.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng