Nigeria and Tanzania will meet in Zanzibar on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, in the second leg of their 2027 AFCON qualifier

The Super Eagles head into the match with a 3-1 first-leg advantage but will be without Ademola Lookman due to injury

A win for Nigeria would put them firmly in control of their qualification chances ahead of the remaining group matches

Nigeria's Super Eagles will travel to Zanzibar to face Tanzania's Taifa Stars in the second leg of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Kick-off at the Amaan Stadium is scheduled for 2 PM Nigerian time.

Eric Chelle's side arrived in strong shape after a 3-1 victory in the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, where Tolu Arokodare scored twice and Alhassan Yusuf added the third.

Tanzania set to host Nigeria in AFCON 2027 qualifier 2nd leg clash. Photo from @calvinbassey.

Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles squad and backroom staff landed in Zanzibar on Sunday, with a final training session pencilled in for Monday before the game.

One notable absence for Nigeria is Ademola Lookman, who picked up an injury during the first leg and has since returned to Atletico Madrid for further assessment.

Aside from the 2024 African Footballer of the Year, Chelle has no other fitness concerns heading into the crucial encounter in East Africa.

Tanzania, who will co-host the 2027 AFCON tournament, have already secured their place in the competition and have little to play for in this qualifying group.

That dynamic works against other teams in the group as they battle for the only ticket left in the group.

Guinea-Bissau's draw against Madagascar in a recent group fixture has handed the Super Eagles greater control over their own qualification fate.

Winning their remaining matches, starting with this one, would put Nigeria on course to book their place at the tournament without relying on results elsewhere.

Where to watch Tanzania vs Nigeria

The game will be broadcast across a range of television channels and streaming platforms for African and international viewers.

Nigerian fans can follow the action on SuperSport channels via DStv and GOtv, as well as on the SuperSport streaming platform.

How Chelle could line up without Lookman

Legit.ng previously reported how Eric Chelle could line up his Super Eagles attack against Tanzania without Ademola Lookman after his injury.

The Atletico Madrid forward leaves a void in the attack, which has already been weakened after the absence of Victor Osimhen, also due to injury.

Source: Legit.ng