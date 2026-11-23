A fan took aim at Akor Adams and Tolu Arokodare over their finishing for the Super Eagles, using Kelechi Iheanacho's recent goalscoring form

Iheanacho scored and assisted in Bursaspor's 2-0 win over Sivasspor, taking his tally to 18 goals and four assists in 15 games this season

Venezia forward Amor Adams gave a two-part reply to the criticism that caught attention online

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has responded to a social media user who criticised his finishing for Nigeria by pointing to Kelechi Iheanacho's sharp form at club level.

The trigger was Iheanacho's performance for Turkish club Bursaspor at the weekend, which reignited debate among Nigerian football fans about why the striker continues to be overlooked for Super Eagles call-ups.

Akor Adams hits back at social media troll. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The forward scored and provided an assist in a 2-0 victory over Sivasspor, extending his impressive tally to 18 goals and four assists in 15 games this season, according to Transfermarkt.

A fan shared footage of one of Iheanacho's goals with a caption directed squarely at Adams and fellow striker Tolu Arokodare.

"If Iheanacho had those chances that Akor and Tolu had, he'd have finished them. By the way, based on clinical finishing, no other strikers apart from Osimhen can smell Kele's back. Even what I have just said is arguable," the fan wrote.

Adams, who made his Super Eagles debut in September 2025 and impressed early on, has faced scrutiny in recent months over his inability to convert clear-cut chances.

His difficulties have been particularly visible during Victor Osimhen's absence from the squad.

Adams fires back at troll

The striker's initial reply appeared conciliatory, posting simply: "You are very right 👌."

However, he followed up with a sharper response that pushed back against the framing of the criticism.

"Kelechi is a fantastic striker, Tolu is fantastic, Victor is amazing. You don't need to diminish one to tell how good the other is. But enjoy 😂 I understand nothing else dey to do," Adams wrote.

The exchange reflects the growing frustration among Nigerian football supporters over Iheanacho's continued absence from the national squad setup, despite his consistent performances for Bursaspor since joining the Turkish club.

Eric Chelle furious with Adams

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle was furious with Akor Adams after Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Tanzania at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

The manager pulled the striker aside for some strong words after wasting a plethora of chances which could have changed the result of the match.

Source: Legit.ng