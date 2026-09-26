George Ilenikhena marked his Super Eagles debut with a goal against Madagascar at just 20 years old

Coach Eric Chelle handed Ilenikhena his first cap after Victor Osimhen was ruled out through injury

Nigeria face Guinea-Bissau next in Group L, with the Wild Dogs currently leading on goal difference

Al-Ittihad forward George Ilenikhena wrote his name into Super Eagles history on his debut against Madagascar, scoring the goal that sparked a Nigerian comeback in a high-stakes Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Head coach Eric Chelle handed the 20-year-old his first senior international start after Victor Osimhen was ruled out with injury.

George Ilenikhena celebrates after his goal against Madagascar. Photo from @LeaguesReporter.

Source: Twitter

Ilenikhena repaid the faith in commanding fashion, finding the net in a performance that will live long in the memory of Nigerian football fans.

Osimhen's unavailability put Ilenikhena in the spotlight before a ball was kicked, with supporters and pundits debating whether the young striker was ready for such a big occasion.

He answered every question on the pitch, delivering the kind of display that even the Galatasaray star would have been proud of.

Ilenikhena reacts after goal-scoring debut

Despite becoming one of the most talked-about names on Nigerian social media after the match, Ilenikhena kept his response brief. In a short post on Instagram, he wrote:

“Proud to have made my debut with the national team. We keep working.”

The result keeps Nigeria in contention in the qualifiers, but the job is far from finished. Guinea-Bissau are next up for the Super Eagles in the second group fixture, as noted by NFF.

The Wild Dogs currently lead Group L, sitting above Nigeria on goal difference after beating co-host Tanzania 2-0. Nigeria will need a positive result against Guinea-Bissau to move into pole position and keep their qualification hopes firmly on track.

CAF sends message to Ilenikhena

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to George Ilenikhena after he scored on his Super Eagles debut against Madagascar.

CAF acknowledged the performance of the striker, whom they added as part of their young players to watch out for during the qualifiers.

Source: Legit.ng