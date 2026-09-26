George Ilenikhena Reacts After Scoring on His Super Eagles Debut in AFCON 2027 Qualifier
- George Ilenikhena marked his Super Eagles debut with a goal against Madagascar at just 20 years old
- Coach Eric Chelle handed Ilenikhena his first cap after Victor Osimhen was ruled out through injury
- Nigeria face Guinea-Bissau next in Group L, with the Wild Dogs currently leading on goal difference
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Al-Ittihad forward George Ilenikhena wrote his name into Super Eagles history on his debut against Madagascar, scoring the goal that sparked a Nigerian comeback in a high-stakes Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
Head coach Eric Chelle handed the 20-year-old his first senior international start after Victor Osimhen was ruled out with injury.
Ilenikhena repaid the faith in commanding fashion, finding the net in a performance that will live long in the memory of Nigerian football fans.
Osimhen's unavailability put Ilenikhena in the spotlight before a ball was kicked, with supporters and pundits debating whether the young striker was ready for such a big occasion.
He answered every question on the pitch, delivering the kind of display that even the Galatasaray star would have been proud of.
Ilenikhena reacts after goal-scoring debut
Despite becoming one of the most talked-about names on Nigerian social media after the match, Ilenikhena kept his response brief. In a short post on Instagram, he wrote:
“Proud to have made my debut with the national team. We keep working.”
The result keeps Nigeria in contention in the qualifiers, but the job is far from finished. Guinea-Bissau are next up for the Super Eagles in the second group fixture, as noted by NFF.
The Wild Dogs currently lead Group L, sitting above Nigeria on goal difference after beating co-host Tanzania 2-0. Nigeria will need a positive result against Guinea-Bissau to move into pole position and keep their qualification hopes firmly on track.
CAF sends message to Ilenikhena
Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to George Ilenikhena after he scored on his Super Eagles debut against Madagascar.
CAF acknowledged the performance of the striker, whom they added as part of their young players to watch out for during the qualifiers.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.